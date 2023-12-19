Combustion Porsche Macan banned from the European Union | Engines

#Combustion #Porsche #Macan #banned #European #Union #Engines

The Porsche Macan with combustion engines will disappear from the brand’s catalog in European Union (EU) countries, after it was determined that the car does not comply with the imposed cybersecurity regulations.

The brand shielded itself from the fact that these regulations were not in force when the current generation was developed, but the EU considers that Porsche can (and should) update the model if it wants to continue to have it on sale. But, said a spokesperson for the VW group company, to comply with the new requirements, updating the model would be too expensive — and, at a time when there is a new generation in the pipeline, it is not worth the investment.

Regulation WP.29 — developed by the EU in cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UN/UNECE) — requires vehicles to obtain certification to ensure their cybersecurity throughout their entire life cycle and will be applied to all new cars sold in Europe from 1 July 2024.

To obtain cybersecurity certification, manufacturers must demonstrate that their models are protected against 70 vulnerabilities, including potential cyberattacks, from the development period to life on the road, without forgetting the production phase.

If a manufacturer does not comply with regulation WP.29 or is proven to have deceived the approval authority to obtain the certificate irregularly, the sanctions are severe: up to 30 thousand euros per vehicle sold, in addition to the revocation of the approval of the affected models, preventing its commercialization.

The Macan, which represents the gateway for 80% of Porsche’s new customers, leaves 27 markets, including Portugal, where it was offered from €89,481. It remains to be seen whether the Stuttgart emblem can launch the next generation even before this model’s mandatory exit from the scene, in order to safeguard its market place.

The Macan has a new generation, scheduled for the beginning of 2024, on a platform developed together with Audi, the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which will also be used in the Q6 e-tron, and will be Porsche’s second electric car after the Taycan stands out for its sheer power.

Initially scheduled for this year, the electric Macan can integrate up to two engines, delivering a maximum power of up to 611 hp and 1000 Nm of torque. Energy is supplied by a 100 kWh battery, capable of withstanding charging up to a power of 270 kW in direct current (in practice, this means that, to restore one hundred kilometers of autonomy, it will only take a few minutes). Like the Taycan, the electric Macan is based on an 800-volt architecture, which guarantees less energy losses and lighter components.

And the dynamics may mean that you don’t miss the combustion engine Macans, as the suspension follows a similar design: at the front, there is a double wishbone and, at the rear, a five-link system. The springs can be metallic or, optionally, pneumatic and there is a system of rear wheel steering among the extras — they turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds and in the same direction above 80 km/h.

Regarding the interior, it is known that the dashboard can be equipped with up to three screens (one for instrumentation; another for central infotainment; and a third exclusive to the passenger, with a head-up display augmented reality). The connectivity system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.