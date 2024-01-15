Comeback hit Ariana Grande is too rude for many radio stations: this is how she and other artists solve it | Show

#Comeback #hit #Ariana #Grande #rude #radio #stations #artists #solve #Show

Pop star Ariana Grande (30) has had a huge hit with Yes, And?, her first solo single in three years. She then uses harsh words to criticize anyone who judges her love life and body. The song will soon be on the radio, where explicit terms are sometimes taboo. What do you hear in those places? This is how they and other well-known artists solve it.

Anyone who follows showbiz news at all received little else in their timeline last week than Ariana Grande. Her comeback was noted as one of the most promising of 2024, after three years of not releasing solo work. After its release on Friday, the song immediately became the most streamed song in the world on Spotify and was number 1 in Apple Music in thirty countries. Yes, And? is therefore ‘irresistibly energetic’ and vocally of great class, reviewed The Guardian (⭐⭐⭐⭐).

The song will soon also reach Dutch radio, where the major Sky Radio, for example, never plays the original, coarse versions of songs. Sometimes the difference with the so-called ‘clean’ version is subtle: for example, in Olivia Rodrigo’s hit Vampire, ‘fame fucker’ became ‘dream crusher’. But songs like Fuck You, by both Lily Allen and Cee Lo Green, require stronger measures.

‘Fuck you very very much’, Allen sings in her 2009 song. In the clean version, comical sounds can be heard instead of ‘fuck’, such as a neighing horse. Cee Lo Green sings in his hit – another song of the same name – ‘I see you driving round town with the girl I love, and I’m like fuck you’. In the clean version it is ‘forget you’, which is also the new name of the song.

‘Blowjob’ became ‘kneading’

It can always be worse. Almost nothing was left of Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion’s WAP, or ‘wet ass pussy’, in the clean version. The explicit version is often the best-known edition of songs, but not of Let’s get it started by The Black Eyed Peas. It became a hit under that name, but is the cleaned-up version of Let’s get retarded. That name was unacceptable due to its connotation with mental disorders.

During live performances on radio and TV, coarse words are often not allowed, which is why Billie Eilish ostentatiously swallowed all her ‘shits’ and ‘fucks’ during her performance of Happier than ever at the Grammys in 2022. Lily Allen sang her song Not Fair on British radio in 2009, which contains the words ‘I spent ages giving head’. That became, rhyming and all, ‘kneading bread’.

Listen to the clean version of Fuck You by Lily Allen, read below:

What happens to Ariana?

Ariana Grande makes on Yes, And? a fist against people who have called her too thin in recent years and against gossipers who claimed that she stole her current boyfriend Ethan Slater from his wife. She sings, among other things, ‘say that shit with your chest’ and ‘be your own fucking best friend’. And above all: ‘why do you care so much whose dick I ride?’, in other words: why do you care whose dick I ride?

Bad news for those who hoped that Ariana would also come up with ‘whose bread I knead’, because she solves it in the simplest way by swallowing the terms. It becomes ‘say that sh… with your chest’ and ‘be your own (silence) best friend’. She swallows the most remarkable word, ‘dick’, enough in the original to pass muster.

Listen to the clean version of Ariana Grande’s Yes, And?:

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access