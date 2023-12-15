Comedian from Happy Saturdays says goodbye to the program after 40 years in Caracol

#Comedian #Happy #Saturdays #goodbye #program #years #Caracol

‘Happy Saturdays’ is one of the programs with the longest history of Caracol television, because over the course of 51 years it has been in charge of making viewers laugh on Saturday nights and those who have given life to this production have been precisely, each of its comedians, who have also grown up with this show. However, one of its comedians is officially saying goodbye to the program after almost 40 years in Caracol.

This is Patricia Silva, who a few months ago had to come out to clarify that she did not sue the channel but on the contrary, her problem was centered on the pension funds, this being the real reason why she was advancing this process, since in In 2016 he reached his pensionable age. Although, at that time, she reiterated that everything was already resolved, she did not hesitate to shower the channel with praise, highlighting the various aids and, therefore, the attention that Caracol has given both to her and to other of her colleagues who died or died. They also gave way to his retirement.

Now, the day of her farewell arrived and Patricia, while preparing for some shows, broke the news to her fans, reiterating that this December 15 she would be on ‘Día a Día’, Caracol’s morning show in order to make her official. departure and this Saturday throughout the program he will say goodbye with his colleagues with whom he has shared for several years and who became his second family.

Likewise, the comedian highlighted that this year had been full of quite difficult tests for her: “Any person would collapse because they are difficult tests, only God has gotten me out of there.” However, his statements did not end there, highlighting that it was time to say goodbye to this wonderful experience in which he spent 39 years, reiterating that he cried a little, but he is leaving “his channel” very happy because it is going very well. retired and also managed to come out of this program quite spoiled.