Comerciantes Unidos broke the market after signing six former blue and white jewels for 2024

Former figures from Alianza Lima were surprised to be made official in Comerciantes Unidos de Cutervo and promise to achieve the League 1 title. Who are they?

United Merchants He presented his team in style, shortly after the start of the Liga 1 2024. Meanwhile, fans were surprised to see the number of former jewels of the Alianza Lima club that make up the current squad.

With a series of posts on Facebook, the club confirmed the incorporation of various footballers from a Victorian past. This is the list of reinforcements who previously wore the blue and white shirt:

Sebastian Gonzales

Dylan Caro

Enzo Borletti

Gerson Valladares

Oscar Pinto

Diego Campos (under-20)

It is important to keep in mind that Borletti was the only one who belonged to the intimate squad that achieved second place in League 1 2023. On the other hand, Sebastian Gonzales He also ended his contract with Alianza after last season, but had been on loan at Deportivo Coopsol.

For its part, Oscar Pinto was part of Alianza Atlético during 2023, while Dylan Caro He played in the national championship with Sport Boys. Finally, Gerson Valladares was in Mannucci last season, but he did not have minutes with the Trujillo team.

When does Comerciantes Unidos play?

The first match that Comerciantes Unidos will play for League 1 2024 will be against Cienciano. This match will be taking place at the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega Stadium on Saturday, January 27.

