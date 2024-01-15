COMIC COMICS – Dwa creates an artistic fusion between watercolor and drawing

Dwa released its eighth album “big brother” this Saturday at IFM Analakely

Dwa, whose real name is Éric Andriantsialonina, delighted his fans by unveiling his eighth comic book album entitled “Big Brother”. The event was held at the French Institute of Madagascar (IFM) in Analakely the day before yesterday, attracting an audience as diverse as it was passionate, both Malagasy and foreign. Beyond the simple launch of a new album, “Big Brother” stands out for its literary origin. Inspired by the eponymous book by Mahir Guven, winner of the Prix Goncourt du roman in 2018, Dwa collaborated with his friend Boudaf to bring this work back to life as a comic strip.

The originality of Dwa’s works lies in his ability to mix drawing with watercolor. Even for this literary adaptation challenge, “Big Brother”, he chose to use this artistic technique. “For the creation of this comic book, I used fountain pen, simple pen, pencil, but there was a part that I drew with ink in the first layer, then I added a gray touch in watercolor. This allows me to change the color according to my preferences, like the blue of the sky,” explains Dwa. This new work is now available in all bookstores in Tananarive.

Nicole Rafalimananjara