COMIC COMICS – Dwa creates an artistic fusion between watercolor and drawing

Dwa released its eighth album “big brother” this Saturday at IFM Analakely

Dwa, whose real name is Éric Andriantsialonina, delighted his fans by unveiling his eighth comic book album entitled “Big Brother”. The event was held at the French Institute of Madagascar (IFM) in Analakely the day before yesterday, attracting an audience as diverse as it was passionate, both Malagasy and foreign. Beyond the simple launch of a new album, “Big Brother” stands out for its literary origin. Inspired by the eponymous book by Mahir Guven, winner of the Prix Goncourt du roman in 2018, Dwa collaborated with his friend Boudaf to bring this work back to life as a comic strip.

The originality of Dwa’s works lies in his ability to mix drawing with watercolor. Even for this literary adaptation challenge, “Big Brother”, he chose to use this artistic technique. “For the creation of this comic book, I used fountain pen, simple pen, pencil, but there was a part that I drew with ink in the first layer, then I added a gray touch in watercolor. This allows me to change the color according to my preferences, like the blue of the sky,” explains Dwa. This new work is now available in all bookstores in Tananarive.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Also Read:  Daily horoscope January 5 - Cancer: Whatever happens: stay humble! | Horoscopes

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gets some new trophies
The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gets some new trophies
Posted on
Traffic info: numerous traffic jams on the ring road, discover the stuck roads
Traffic info: numerous traffic jams on the ring road, discover the stuck roads
Posted on
TENNIS – ITF JUNIOR – Akomba U14 girls in bronze
TENNIS – ITF JUNIOR – Akomba U14 girls in bronze
Posted on
PHOTO/VIDEO. Terrible accident on the Transilvania Highway! A man has died following a violent collision between a truck and a car
PHOTO/VIDEO. Terrible accident on the Transilvania Highway! A man has died following a violent collision between a truck and a car
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News