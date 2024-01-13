COMIC – Dwa tells about brotherhood in his album

Dwa will present her latest album, entitled “Grand-Frère”, today at IFM Analakely.

Éric Andriantsialonina known as Dwa unveils his latest album entitled “Big Brother”. In essence, it is a comic book adaptation of the book by Mahir Guven, winner of the Prix Goncourt du roman in 2018.

Cartoon artist Dwa proudly announces the release of his eighth album, a comic book adaptation, entitled “Big Brother”. The fruit of three years of hard work, this opus of more than one hundred and eighty pages immerses readers in the complex and emotional world of fraternity, featuring an elder and his little brother. The award-winning original novel “Big Brother” by Mahir Guven, recipient of the Goncourt Prize for first novel in 2018, focuses on the poignant story of a VTC driver, prey to his thoughts during his long hours spent behind the wheel.

His “little brother”, who left for Syria out of idealism, leaves a mysterious void behind him, plunging his father and eldest child into uncertainty. The young man’s persistent silence creates palpable suspense, until a familiar voice rings over the intercom one evening, announcing his return. Dwa, a master of artistic expression, has translated this complex story into a surprisingly engaging comic strip.

Self-taught cartoonist

Through his dark illustrations enhanced with watercolor backgrounds, he offers a visual depth which amplifies the emotional impact of the work. The dialogues between the two protagonists, sometimes interior and introspective, create an atmosphere of intimate confession, reinforcing the idea that this story could be ours.

The album “Big Brother” is not just a comic strip, it is a deep exploration of family bonds and the challenges that brotherhood can impose. “While the story may seem universal, it is one of a kind. The carefully chosen words and captivating images capture the gravity of each moment, making this work an immersive experience for readers,” says Dwa. At the beginning of the 2000s, in parallel with his studies in economics, Dwa became self-taught in comics, nourishing the dream of making it his profession. He strives to attend festivals abroad, find publication opportunities, and takes part in various competitions.

“Big Brother” is a captivating story that has touched everyone’s hearts.

Nicole Rafalimananjara