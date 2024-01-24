COMIC STRIP – Three Malagasy people at the Angoulême festival

Dwa will present “Grand Frère” at the next Angoulême Festival which will be held from January 25 to 28, in France

Dwa, Heri Shinato and Catmouse James will represent the Big Island during the Angoulême International Comics Festival in France, through their collaboration with the publisher Des Bulles dans l’Océan, which will take place from January 25 to 28.

A great showcase for Malagasy comics. Comic book enthusiasts from around the world are converging on the picturesque town of Angoulême, France, for the 51st edition of the Angoulême International Comics Festival (FIDB), January 25-28.

Dwa, Heri Shinato, and Catmouse James will worthily represent Malagasy comics during this prestigious festival, under the banner of their publisher, Des Bulles dans l’Océan. These Malagasy cartoonists will not simply be exhibited, but they will defend their works with passion and creativity within this international showcase of the ninth art.

“For me, I will present all of my works during this festival, since I currently have eight albums. Catmouse James will present three works, and Heri Shinato two. But all the Malagasy works published by Des Bulles dans l’Océan will be available there,” explains Eric Andriantsialonina known as Dwa with enthusiasm.

The latter is not his first visit, having already marked previous editions with works such as “Un Gasy à Paris”, “Back to Al Bak”, “Grand Frère” and many others.

Art promotion

This FIDB is an opportunity for Dwa to promote its latest album “Grand Frère” which is a comic book adaptation of the book by Mahir Guven, winner of the Prix Goncourt du roman in 2018. Malagasy comic artists are ready for signing sessions and above all for enriching encounters with other artists of the ninth art from the four corners of the globe.

The event, which has been held every year since 1974, offers a unique platform, mixing exhibitions, debates, meetings, and numerous signing sessions, thus bringing together hundreds of thousands of artists and professionals of French-speaking comics.

Ultimately, the Angoulême Festival remains the unmissable event for comic book lovers, offering a celebration of creativity and cultural diversity, in perfect symbiosis with the unique and fascinating objective of Malagasy comic artists.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

