Commander of the FF. MM. warns his men about possible kidnappings and attacks by the Second Marquetalia during New Year’s Eve festivities

#Commander #warns #men #kidnappings #attacks #Marquetalia #Years #Eve #festivities

Through a radio program, General Helder Giraldo reflects on Colombia’s security, the actions of the Second Marquetalia and the banners that have appeared in recent days.

In his statement, General Giraldo indicated to all members of the Colombian Military Forces that the nation faces several challenges due to the increase in terrorist acts in different areas of the country, which have been committed by the criminal group of the Second Marquetalia.

Major General Helder Fernán Giraldo Bonilla commander of the Colombian Military Forces. | Photo: GUILLERMO TORRES REINA

“These cowardly acts have been vindicated through pamphlets attributed to this residual armed group,” indicated the general commander of the Military Forces.

On the other hand, General Helder Giraldo pointed out that the FF. MM. They have received communications issued by the ELN warning of their intention to carry out attacks against the public force, “justifying their actions with arguments of false connivance.”

“The objective is to undermine the legitimacy of our Forces in areas of confrontation with other organized armed groups.”

Helder Giraldo warned that, in light of this situation, it is possible that terrorist attacks against the public force could occur during “the end-of-year rest period,” since during that time many of the uniformed personnel, along with their families, travel along the country’s roads.

Added to this, he pointed out that there is a risk that other actions may be carried out targeting personalities who are moving around the national territory, so that said people could be victims of kidnappings or attacks on their integrity.

Military Forces | Photo: Colprensa

General Giraldo reiterated that the Second Marquetalia maintains its “terrorist intention” and therefore attacks against the country’s infrastructure, bridges, electrical networks, military units, airports and tolls can be expected, since they are “particularly vulnerable” targets. “They also intend to show willingness to carry out impact actions and seek to be included in the political agenda of the national government,” he added.

The general commander of the Military Forces highlighted that the Second Marquetalia is also distributing pamphlets, with the aim of drawing the attention of the Government by exerting pressure on public opinion. Likewise, the criminal group has the purpose of regaining control of the center of the country, especially on the highway that connects the Eastern Plains, since that territory is the main pantry that feeds the nation’s capital.

Although it is not possible to rule out terrorist actions being carried out anywhere in the national territory, Helder Giraldo stressed that the members of the Military Forces are prepared and committed to confront criminals and thus guarantee the security and sovereignty of Colombia.

Message to soldiers who are spending Christmas away from home

General Helder Giraldo Bonilla expressed his gratitude to all members of the Colombian armed forces who are far from their homes during the New Year holidays to guarantee the safety of Colombians.

Major General Helder Fernán Giraldo Bonilla, commander of the Colombian Military Forces. | Photo: GUILLERMO TORRES REINA

“We embrace in solidarity all the soldiers, sailors, airmen and infantrymen who are deployed in every corner of the national geography, letting them know that thanks to their tireless work, today millions of families can reunite in an atmosphere of peace and freedom, always thinking about that there are brave soldiers who are making it possible for there to be celebration and joy in the country. Know that your achievements, your struggles, the lonely nights of being far from the warmth of home, do not remain anonymous, because the feat of protecting the lives of Colombians will never go unnoticed.”

Finally, General Giraldo made an invitation to reflect on the work and worth of all the people who at this time assume, without hesitation, “the incomparable and laudable commitment to defend their people.”