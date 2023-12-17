commando murders 12 people in an ex-hacienda in the municipality of Salvatierra

#commando #murders #people #exhacienda #municipality #Salvatierra

By Jesús Padilla / Correspondent

Guanajuato.- The worst slaughter recorded in the year in the state occurred early this Sunday, when an armed commando broke into a exhaciendashot 23 personas and killed 12 in the municipality of Salvatierra.

The events were recorded around 4:00 in the morning in a former hacienda in the community of San José del Carmen, where a christmas gathering.

He was then subjects armed They entered and shot at all the attendees and then set fire to fuego to several vehicles and escape to an unknown direction.

10 people died at the scene and 13 were wounded. woundsSome were transported in private vehicles to different hospital clinics, while others were transported by Red Cross paramedics.

It was later reported that a 17-year-old boy died inside a car when he was taken from urgency and became the 11th victim of the attack.

Later, in a message on social networks, the State Attorney General’s Office He detailed that the death toll rose to 12.

Two cars and two cars were also set on fire at the scene. motorcycleswhich was put down by elements of Salvatierra’s Civil Protection.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office attended the site (FGE) to carry out the corresponding investigations.

The Salvatierrra government condemned the attack and confirmed that there were 11 dead in a statement.

“As a result of this unfortunate event, 11 people lost their lives and 12 more were injured, who were treated and transferred to different hospitals Township. Likewise, two vehicles and two motorcycles were set on fire at the scene.”

“The municipal government strongly condemns this attack and will continue to provide relevant data with the State Attorney General’s Office for the arrest of those responsible,” the statement quotes.

Until this morning, prosecutors continued to carry out the researchbut the reason for the attack has not yet been revealed.

Sources close to the investigation assured that the majority were youths members of well-known families in the municipality, who left a wedding and then went to an inn in the Hacienda del Carmen.

“I was in a boda and they went to the posadaThey are children of pure well-known families in Salvatierra, some high school students, others from universities, they have known each other since they were children, families with tradition, good people, this is chaos, we are in shock“There were professionals and a beauty queen,” said a businessman who asked that his name not be used for security reasons.

