Commemoration ceremony at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec: a demonstrator verbally attacks Minister Duclos

An aggressive individual briefly interrupted the commemoration ceremony at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec (CCIQ) on Monday evening by verbally attacking federal Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

This very sober evening, organized under the sign of solidarity, turned out to be a little less peaceful around 6:45 p.m. when the demonstrator wanted to make his position on the Israeli conflict heard.–Palestinian.

Loudly, the individual shouted that the Trudeau government representative was “complicit in genocide” and that he had “blood on his hands.” Everywhere on the planet, the war is causing tensions and it is currently unknown whether its coup was planned. At first glance, this unconfirmed hypothesis seems the most plausible. “Duclos, get out!” Are not you ashamed? “, he also mentioned.

In front of an impassive and completely immobile minister, the masked man was escorted outside by Boufeldja Benabdallah.

Photo Agence QMI, Pascal Huot

The ceremony was able to resume normally, but a few minutes later, the brawl started again near the front door of the CCIQ, requiring the intervention of the few SPVQ police officers who were present for this reason.

Outside, at least four other members of the police quickly subdued the young man to avoid an escalation of violence.

Possibly for security reasons, Minister Duclos also left the premises before the end of the ceremony. His entourage, however, contacted The newspaper to explain that his departure was not at all linked to this incident.

“People are on edge. We cannot control everything,” summarized Boufeldja Benabdallah.

The individual in his twenties, who forcefully demonstrated his opposition to the Canadian government, received a ticket for disorderly conduct. The SPVQ confirmed that its action was not criminal in nature. By his words, he would not have physically threatened the Minister of Public Services and Supply. The authorities took him back and “released” him to his home.

