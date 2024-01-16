Commercial banks banned from carrying out insurance activities

Commercial banks are prohibited from carrying out insurance and reinsurance activities, as they conflict with the main activity of banking.

The position was expressed by deputies to the National Assembly, as they believed that combining the activity of insurance mediation with banking was a wrong practice.

Deputy Esteves Hilário, from the MPLA, said yesterday, in the specialty discussion, of the ten chapters of the proposed law on insurance mediation, that commercial banks should not carry out insurance and reinsurance activities. One of the reasons, according to the parliamentarian, is the absence of the Angolan Agency for Insurance Regulation and supervision.

“It is dangerous, for the protection of the weakest person in the legal relationship, who is the consumer, to make the function of insurance mediation available to banks, on the one hand. On the other hand, we can, through insurance mediation, generate jobs, ensure that individuals who currently mediate informally can be formalized into the economy, tax, generate revenue in the State and, above all, generate legal security for the relationships that are established there. ”, he stated.

Esteves Hilário went further as he understood that the withdrawal and prohibition of banking insurance and reinsurance activities will not create a “shake” to the financial system.

“I don’t believe that, firstly, it will generate any institutional shock to the financial system, if we remove the insurance intermediation sector from banking”, he explained.

Who also joined the discussion is deputy Navita Ngolo, from UNITA. For the black rooster parliamentarian, the combination of insurance and reinsurance activities with banking calls into question the risk management of banks and creates a conflict of interest in the sectors.

“The legislator today has the obligation to correct what for many years was done wrongly, in the names of the interests of small groups and what happens today is that the policyholder must have the freedom to choose where the insurance is cheaper”, he said, adding that the National Assembly has an obligation to combat monopolies and oligopolies.