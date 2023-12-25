Common medicine you should have at home can cause dementia, study reveals

#Common #medicine #home #dementia #study #reveals

A recent study published in the scientific journal Neurology revealed that long-term use of Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), a class of medications widely prescribed to treat acid reflux, can increase the risk of developing dementia by 33%.

In fact, they are often recommended to relieve discomfort and treat damage to esophageal tissues caused by acid reflux, PPIs work by reducing acid production in the stomach. However, research highlights a worrying link between long-term use of these medications and an increased risk of dementia.

PPIs and cognitive health

Several previous studies have already raised concerns about the side effects of PPIs, and this recent research, led by the Neurology team, deepens the investigation into the impact of these medications on cognitive health.

Dementia: study with 5,700 participants

To carry out the study, more than 5,700 participants over the age of 45 were analyzed, 1,490 of whom were regular users of acid reflux medication. Participants were divided into groups based on duration of PPI use.

Therefore, those who used the medications for more than 4.4 years showed a significant increase in the risk of developing dementia, with 58 cases identified among 497 people.

Increased risk of dementia

The results, after adjusting for factors such as age, sex, race and related health conditions, indicated that the risk of dementia was 33% higher for those who used PPIs for a long time.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the study did not identify an increase in the risk of dementia for those who used the medications for less than 4.4 years.

Conscious use of two PPIs

In light of these findings, experts highlight the importance of judicious prescription and conscious use of these medications. They recommend that patients and healthcare professionals carefully weigh the risks and benefits of long-term use of PPIs.

Advances in research needed

In other words, more research needs to be done to confirm the association and understand the exact mechanisms behind this relationship. Therefore, the discovery highlights the continued need for advances in understanding the health impacts of PPIs, highlighting the importance of a balanced approach when treating conditions such as acid reflux.

With information from Concursos Brasil