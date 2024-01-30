COMMUNAL ELECTIONS – Nothing has been decided on the date of the vote

Despite the end of the mandate of municipal elected officials and the wait for the date of the next municipal elections, nothing is so far certain about the date of these electoral deadlines. At least, according to the words of Naina Andriantsitohaina, Minister of Decentralization and Territorial Planning yesterday as she left the session room of the Tsimbazaza National Assembly. “Discussions are underway but there is still no date planned for the municipal elections,” he explains. The former mayor of the Capital also insists on denying a publication in his name on social networks declaring that the elections will be combined and will be held on May 29.” I have never made a publication of this kind, consider this void because it is not up to me to give the date of the elections,” he continued.

Ravo Andriantsalama

