COMMUNAL ELECTIONS – The government’s decision expected shortly

The mandate of mayors and municipal councilors has already ended.

Mayors and municipal councilors will soon be appointed. The government’s decision on their fate is expected next week according to Naina Andriantsitohaina.

Only a few days left before mayors and municipal councilors know their fate. The decision from the government will come shortly, according to the words of Naina Andriantsitohaina, new Minister of Decentralization and Regional Planning, following the transfer of power between him and outgoing Minister Pierre Holder Ramaholimasy at the ministry in Anosy yesterday. The fact that the positions of mayors and municipal councilors are vacant does not mean that current affairs are not running according to the minister. “With the mandate of mayors and councilors which ended a few days ago, the government must take appropriate measures to regularize the continuation of work until the elections. I think the decision will come next week,” explains Naina Andriantsitohaina.

Prolongation

The former chief magistrate of the capital insists that the continuation of the work of mayors and municipal councilors must be legally recorded so that they work more peacefully and legally. He also specifies that it is probable that the case of the urban commune of Antananarivo will not be treated separately. Indeed, the capital is in a particular situation with a mayor in office but at the end of his mandate, who is in the meantime appointed minister without a substitute or interim being appointed. “It is important that the extension of mayors and municipal councilors be legally recorded so that they can work more peacefully while waiting for the elections,” he maintained. “Consequently, the government will act quickly,” continues the new minister.

Concerning the extension of the mandate of mayors and municipal councilors, analyst Tiaray Fanahimanana announced the day before yesterday that in 2019, there had already been an opinion from the Ministry of the Interior aimed at this effect. The government can therefore take up this opinion in order to regularize the extension. On the other hand, he can always also appoint special delegations, even if this is improbable with the impasse of law 2014-020 as well as the cumbersome procedure for setting up such a structure.

Ravo Andriantsalama