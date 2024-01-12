COMMUNAL ELECTIONS – The voting date is long overdue

The town halls are still far from having new tenants with the Ceni which is currently studying the situation.

At the end of their mandate since last Wednesday, mayors and municipal councilors are currently in the dark regarding their situation with regard to their functions.

The situation is confusing. Since Wednesday, the mandate of mayors and municipal councilors has ended while until now, no proposal for a poll date has come from the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni). Since the beginning of this week, the election preparation body has been meeting and, at the moment, it is in the “in-depth study” phase, according to Soava Andriamarotafika, general rapporteur of the commission. A study which focuses on several fronts in the date of the elections as well as the possibility of using the electoral list resulting from the Annual Revision of the list (Rale) rather than that of the total overhaul which was used for the last presidential election of month of November in order to register as many voters as possible. Nevertheless, the Ceni aims to give a proposed date to the government towards the end of this month at the latest, according to the general rapporteur yesterday.

On the side of the Ministry of the Interior and Decentralization, Pascal Pierrot Rabetahina, Director General of Decentralization within the ministry, explains that no initiative is currently ready to be executed and there is not yet a measure to be taken regarding mayors and councilors at the end of their mandate. The situation at the Ministry of the Interior is due to the current absence of government, former minister Justin Tokely is just taking care of current affairs until the arrival of the new government team. This means that no decision can be made concerning the case of mayors and municipal councilors until then.

Paired elections

With the first meeting of the Ceni which is taking place at the moment, the technicians and experts of the body are also considering the pairing of the two electoral deadlines, namely the municipal and the legislative. The fact is that both are essential for the country, one which will redefine a new majority within the National Assembly and the other whose mandate of elected officials has already expired. “We are considering all possibilities to be able to make the best decision in the interest of the Nation, and the pairing of the two deadlines comes into account,” maintains Soava Andriamaro tafika. Indeed, the dilemma over the date of the elections remains one of the CENI’s biggest questions. However, the general rapporteur insists on the fact that pre-electoral procedures should not be neglected, including the convocation of voters which must take place at least ninety days before the date of the election.

Despite the situation, it is logical that mayors and municipal councilors remain in office to ensure their roles in the continuity of services of decentralized local authorities. On this point, the Director General of Decentralization proposes that the Ministry of the Interior and Decentralization decree the continuation of the work of those concerned and that the Ministry of the Economy and Finance do the same to authorize the mayors to unblock the salaries of municipal staff so as not to harm anyone. However, this remains a proposal until now. The possibility of setting up special delegations also remains hypothetical given the cumbersome procedure leading to this.

Ravo Andriantsalama