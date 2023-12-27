#Communicable #Disease #Board #agrees #reduce #syphilisgonorrhea #watch #diseases #spread

Communicable Disease Board agrees to reduce ‘syphilis-gonorrhea’, watch out for 5 diseases likely to spread in 2024

Today (27 December 2023) at the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH). Dr. Chonnan Srikaew The Minister of Public Health announced after chairing the meeting of the National Communicable Disease Committee No. 7/2023 that the meeting had considered and approved 2 matters. 1.Policies, measures, and guidelines for prevention and control of sexually transmitted diseases adjusted to be consistent with the situation This is because the rate of syphilis increased from 11 per 100,000 people in 2018 to 18.6 per 100,000 people in 2022, with syphilis and gonorrhea increasing among youth. Meanwhile, the rate of congenital syphilis increased from 25.1 to 98.2 per 100,000 live births. It will be carried out under the basic principle that people receive effective and quality sexually transmitted disease services conveniently, thoroughly, and no one will be left behind. and network partners in the government, private sector, and civil society sectors Participate in providing sexually transmitted disease services that are client-centered, respectful of rights, and sensitive to gender. Promote condom use The important goal is Reduce rates of syphilis, gonorrhea and congenital syphilis. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by ending the spread of dangerous sexually transmitted diseases. To prevent it from becoming a public health problem in the country by 2030.

Dr. Chonnan said that 2. Approved the draft sub-regulations issued in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act, B.E. 2015, including 2 bills: Draft ministerial regulations regarding notification of the date, time, and place of vehicles arriving at the international communicable disease control checkpoint and Draft ministerial regulations regarding submitting documents to communicable disease control officers at international communicable disease control checkpoints. For the benefit of prevention and control of international communicable diseases. In the event that a reasonable cause is found or there is reason to suspect that vehicles are entering from places where there is an epidemic, whether by water, land or air, communicable disease control officers at checkpoints Disease prevention and control will be able to be carried out more efficiently.

The Minister of Public Health said that he was also informed of the progress of the HPV vaccine, 1 million doses in 100 days, according to the “Comprehensive Cancer” policy, which achieved the Quick Win goal and continues. Continue to vaccinate as many people as possible with HPV and procure more vaccines. There are another 1.2 million women between the ages of 11 and 20 who have not yet received the vaccine. In addition, a draft of the Communicable Disease Act has been proposed. which has collected opinions or suggestions to bring information into the preparation of the draft and present it according to the next legislative process. Including being informed of the communicable disease situation and the forecast of communicable diseases that are likely to cause outbreaks in 2024 as follows:

1. Respiratory diseases include COVID-19. Preventive measures focus on 608 risk groups to reduce the risk of severe pneumonia. By giving annual vaccinations to 608 high-risk groups, get an ATK test when sick. If the results are positive, see a doctor immediately. and wear a mask when sick or close contact with young children and group 608 and influenza Recommend that people receive annual vaccinations to reduce infection and reduce the risk of pneumonia. The vaccine has been extended to children from 6 months – 5 years. If you have a high fever, are short of breath, see a doctor immediately. and wear a mask when sick or close to young children or the elderly People with chronic diseases

2. Insect-borne diseases such as dengue fever Zika virus disease and chikungunya disease There are measures to prevent and control disease. Patients who come to the hospital and are diagnosed with these 3 diseases have their doctors prescribe mosquito repellent. Organize activities to eliminate breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes continuously. Including emphasis on public relations communications If you suspect dengue fever Especially adults, hurry and see a doctor. And refrain from taking NSAIDs to reduce the risk of insertion. For areas with outbreaks of Zika virus disease Emphasize that pregnant women must prevent mosquito bites. and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

“In addition, we continue to monitor and provide advice on prevention and control of diseases in high-risk groups, including smallpox and HIV/AIDS. and sexually transmitted diseases By emphasizing that at-risk groups reduce close contact with strangers. or having sex that is at risk If you suspect you are sick, see a doctor immediately for examination and treatment. which currently has antiviral drugs For patients who are immunocompromised or at risk of severe illness, for measles, emphasis is placed on communicating to parents to take their children to get 2 complete doses of the MMR vaccine for children aged 9 months (1st dose) and ages 2 and a half – 4 years. year (2nd dose),” Dr. Chonnan said and said As for the increasing whooping cough situation in the three southern border provinces: Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, a total of 229 confirmed cases were found. Whooping cough vaccination will be expedited for children aged 6 weeks – under 7 years who have not yet received the vaccine. or not fully vaccinated and in pregnant women To transfer immunity to the fetus Give your baby immunity to whooping cough before the time they can get the vaccine.

