COMMUNICABLE DISEASE – Leprosy is far from being eradicated in Madagascar

There is still a long way to go for the Big Island regarding leprosy. This disease continues to rage in Madagascar. The results are alarming since the World Health Organization (WHO) announces new cases of nearly one thousand to two thousand people per year infected with this disease throughout Madagascar. “Madagascar is among the fourteen countries in Africa where leprosy is a major problem and still remains endemic in several countries”, according to the latest WHO report, in 2023.

On January 29, World Lepers Day, awareness was raised, which was of great help and great importance for these people. This, in order to help them overcome this dangerous disease. In several countries, like Madagascar, neglect and discrimination are still the main problems in eradicating the disease.

Leprosy is a disease neglected by many in various countries. This is one of the problems with the progression of this disease. Patients simply go to see doctors without any support being notified. “The incubation period of the disease can last up to five years, while during all this time, the person can transmit the disease to those around them,” explains the Pasteur Institute of Madagascar.

Additionally, the WHO explains that the disease is transmitted through droplets from the nose and mouth. You must be in close and prolonged contact, for several months, with a person suffering from leprosy and not treated to contract the disease. Therefore, neglecting this disease, not being screened and not being treated is very serious for the patient who risks spreading the disease to those around them.

In addition, for fear of transmission, treatment centers are located very far from the city, which partly explains the neglect of those who have leprosy. In Antananarivo, the sick care center is about forty kilometers away. The distance between families and patients during treatment still remains a blockage for further treatment.

Leprosy is a curable disease. Regression of the disease, or even its eradication, is possible by detecting in advance the contact cases of leprosy sufferers. A dose of preventative medication should also be introduced.

Miora Raharisolo