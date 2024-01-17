COMMUNICATION AND CULTURE – The new minister commits to solving Omda’s problems

The handover between Gabriella Vavitsara, outgoing MCC minister, and Augustin Andriamananoro, the new minister, took place yesterday in Anosy

Yesterday, at the Anosy national library, the handover took place between Gabriella Rahantanirina Vavitsara, outgoing interim Minister of Communication and Culture, and her successor, Augustin Andriamananoro. The latter affirmed his commitment to continuing current projects while instilling a new vision focused on long-term innovation and the challenge of cleaning up communication and culture.

Among the priority tasks, Augustin Andriamananoro will look into resolving problems within the Malagasy Copyright Office (Omda).

“We will resolve the Omda problem as soon as possible by discussing directly with the artists to find suitable solutions together. Since my appointment this Sunday, several artists such as Rossy, Jaojoby and Jerry Marcoss have called me to express their confidence in resolving their problems. I plan to organize meetings with them to discuss sustainable solutions, as my goal is to develop an effective strategy for sustainable development, not only in collaboration with the artists, but also with all stakeholders, including the media,” he says.

Artists, faced with problems such as the payment of copyright and the independence of Omda, hope that the new minister will provide concrete solutions. Renowned artist Jaojoby expressed optimism.

Nicole Rafalimananjara