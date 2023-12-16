Communication problems of Voyager 1 – Kosmonautix.cz

#Communication #problems #Voyager #Kosmonautix.cz

On December 12, NASA announced ongoing communications problems with Voyager-1. It now receives and executes commands for Earth, but no scientific data is sent back. NASA engineers are now working to fix a problem caused by one of Voyager 1’s three onboard computers, the Flight Data System (FDS). The FDS computer is not communicating properly with the Telemetry Modulation Unit (TMU). As a result, no scientific or technical data is sent to Earth.

The FDS is designed to collect data from the science instruments, technical data about the state of the probe, which it then combines into a single data “packet” that the TMU sends back to Earth. Recently the TMU started broadcasting a repeating data pattern as if it was “stuck”. After ruling out other possibilities, the Voyager team determined that the FDS was the source of the problem. Last weekend, the team tried to restart the FDS and return it to the state it was in before the problem started, but the probe still isn’t sending usable data.

It may take several weeks for engineers to develop a new plan to correct the problem. The probe and its twin, Voyager 2, launched in 1977, are the two longest-running spacecraft in history. Finding solutions to problems encountered by the probes often requires a thorough analysis of the original documentation, as the current team encounters problems that were not anticipated in the original mission planning and are new. The reason is very simple, no one expected such a long life. As a result, the team needs time to understand how the new order will affect probe operations to avoid unintended consequences. Additionally, commands from Mission Control on Earth take 22.5 hours to reach Voyager 1, which is exploring the outer regions of our Solar System. This means the engineering team must wait 45 hours to hear back from Voyager 1 and determine whether the command had an effect on the internal systems. In the coming weeks, the engineering team will be working under pressure to resume transmission of scientific data. Scientists hope that the satellite will live to see its fiftieth birthday.

Translated from:

blogs.nasa.gov/

Sources of information:

allaboutcircuits.com

voyager.jpl.nasa.gov/

Image Sources:

flyingmag.sfo3.digitaloceanspaces.com/

allaboutcircuits.com/

i.redd.it

Contact the author: report errors, inaccuracies, comments