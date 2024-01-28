Communications bill becomes more expensive next week. DECO advises consumers to check clauses in the loyalty contract

#Communications #bill #expensive #week #DECO #advises #consumers #check #clauses #loyalty #contract

Telecommunications operators Meo (Altice Portugal), NOS and Vodafone Portugal will increase services by 4.3% from February, in line with the 2023 inflation rate, according to information available online.

According to Luís Pisco, a jurist at Deco, operators have an obligation to communicate to customers, annually, before the price increase is enacted, at least 30 days in advance, to give them the opportunity to agree or not with the increase and, if they do not agree, , can terminate the contract with the operator without any penalty.

“What happens is that the operators introduced a clause that allows, annually and without any justification, to carry out an increase in accordance with the Consumer Price Index (CPI). And this is what has been done, gradually over the last few years”

Do all contracts have this clause?

According to the expert, speaking to CNN Portugal, most contracts will already have this increase clause, but “there are contracts that may not yet have” this measure.

What should I do?

“We advise you to carefully read the contract you have, and any possible additions to the same contract, that have been sent by the operator, to understand whether or not you are affected”, explains the Deco jurist.

Deco recalls that it asked Anacom “to come, in an exemplary manner, to clarify which procedures operators must follow, even if contracts with customers have this clause”, and is awaiting a response.

“The introduction of a clause of this nature is almost a fraud against the law, it is a practice that allows operators to make increases, without the consumer, who does not agree with it, being able to terminate the contract without any penalty. It allows you to escape the letter of the law and its consequences”, denounces Luís Pisco.

Contracts “are prison”

Luís Pisco points out that contracts with telecommunications operators “are a prison in terms of loyalty time, and compensation that has to be paid to the operator if one intends to unilaterally terminate the contract”.

Noting that Anacom understood that there is a lack of mobility in the market and competition, the person responsible considers it essential that the regulator explains the procedure to be followed so that consumers’ right to terminate contracts is not harmed.

“Operators must individually communicate price increases to customers, as required by law, which has not happened in recent years”

What increases are planned?

On its website, Meo begins by saying that “thanks to its continuous investment […] ensures fiber optic coverage to 90% of the population and 5G mobile service to 95% of the population” and that “to continue investing in quality service”, the operator updated “its prices in accordance with the contractual conditions in force ”.

Thus, the monthly fees for postpaid services (Mobile) were updated on January 1st, “for the contractually foreseen minimum value of 0.50 euros (incl. VAT)”.

As for the monthly fees for fixed television and convergent services, the increases take place in February, “by application of the Consumer Price Index for the full calendar year 2023, published by INE – National Statistics Institute, in the amount of 4.3 %, or, in the case of additional cards, updated to the contractually foreseen minimum value of 0.50 euros VAT included”, reads the page

NOS also increases prices in line with the inflation rate, as can be read in the information available at

“The inflationary context has been aggravating costs in the communications sector” and in this context NOS updates the price of its services in accordance with the annual Consumer Price Index of 2023, and “this update focuses on monthly service fees as well as extra ceiling tariffs”.

Prices come into force in February and customers can check the specific update from today on the NOS website.

Vodafone Portugal follows the same line and states on its website – – that the price increase takes place in February, “with a maximum increase of 4.3% in the overall value of the invoice, depending on the services subscribed and in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the respective contract”.

The three operators say they have solutions for situations of greater economic vulnerability.