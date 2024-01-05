‘Communist President’ will be nominated from Kadıköy

#Communist #President #nominated #Kadıköy

MY LESSON – Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu, who continues to serve as Dersim Mayor, will be the Istanbul Kadıköy Mayor candidate of the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) in the local elections on March 31.

According to the information obtained by Gazete Duvar, as a result of the ongoing consultations, it was decided to nominate Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu for the Mayor of Istanbul Kadıköy. Maçoğlu will enter the elections under the umbrella of TKP.

Maçoğlu’s name was mentioned for 4 districts, including Kadıköy.

‘THE ADOPTION AND POSITIVE IMPACT IT CREATED AMONG THE MASSES’

The Federation of Socialist Assemblies made a statement regarding the candidacy announcement. The statement titled “Information on the Local Elections Process and the Situation of Comrade Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu” is as follows:

“The preparations, attitudes and alliances for the local elections to be held on March 31 have begun to become increasingly clear. While we follow the situation of the bourgeois front with the ruling party and its opposition, the preparations and attitude of the democratic, left-socialist front regarding the process, as a natural consequence of our reason for existence, constitute the basis of our political responsibility.” .

As the Federation of Socialist Assemblies, we had previously shared our tactical policy for local elections and a number of concrete issues with the democratic public in a summary statement.

While our own preparations and work for elections throughout the country have become clear and finalized in all localities where we are involved on an institutional basis, our work on the process of democratic and left-socialist alliances, which forms the basis of our local elections policy, continues. Although the negotiations at this point have reached a significant maturity, the results will be clarified in each area and the results will be shared with the public.

Our concrete decision regarding the situation of our comrade Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu is briefly as follows.

In our previous statement, we decided that our Dersim mayor, comrade Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu, would be a candidate for the third term and shared it with the public.

Our institution takes into account all aspects and dynamics of the process, the suggestions and demands of our alliance forces and our people at the current stage; against rent, plunder and partisanship; It has taken it as a responsibility to spread the ownership and positive impact of our transparent, democratic, populist local governments program among the masses in the eyes of the “Communist President” throughout the country for the common benefit of our people. In this sense, as a result of our consultations with democratic, left-socialist institutions, we have decided that our comrade Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu will enter the local elections in the Kadıköy district of Istanbul as the common candidate of the democratic, left-socialist forces under the TKP umbrella party.

“The concrete candidacy of our comrade Fatih will be announced to the public as soon as possible with a declaration in line with the joint planning of democratic, left-socialist institutions.”

THE TWO TERM RULE WAS FLEXIBLE FOR MAÇOĞLU

Barış Kayaoğlu, Term Spokesperson of the Federation of Socialist Assemblies, of which Maçoğlu is a member, stated in his previous statement that there are two-term rules in local elections, but that this rule will be relaxed for Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu, as he is an influential name, and that he will be a candidate again this term.

Kayaoğlu also said in his statement: “The Fatsa experience, the Diyarbakır experience under the leadership of Mehdi Zana, and the achievements of local governments created in Kurdistan were carried to a further level with Hozat, Mazgirt and Ovacık with a socialist perspective. We have to emphasize that the democratic populist local government approach is the most advanced program in concrete terms and that it creates a political bar in local governments. “We will take this situation further with solidarity,” he said.