Community worker in STI and overdose prevention: Job offers in Quebec

Our mission

The TRAC is a non-profit organization since 1987, whose mission is to intervene with people in difficulty in the South-West of Montreal. We work with a population aged 12 and over, through a significant and stable presence in people’s living environments. The type of intervention favored by our organization is non-institutional in nature, based on the founding principles of street work, which are volunteerism and confidentiality.

Why come work at TRAC?

TRAC is a supportive team to find solutions together, it is new challenges in intervention with the general approach to street work, it is collaboration with committed partners, it is above all, meaningful and human moments with the inhabitants of southwest Montreal. You will meet multiple faces with just as many different life paths, and you will thus immerse yourself in the heart of our community.

Working conditions

▪ Hourly rate $24.00/hour

(possibility of recognition of prior learning)

▪ Reimbursement of health costs $1000/year

▪ Intervention budgets (street, activity, equipment)

▪ Retirement plan

4 weeks of leave per year

+ 2 weeks holiday break

+10 sick days

+ 6 days mobile

Responsibilities

  • Integrate into the living environments of people who use injectable and inhalable drugs (UDII);
  • Establish a bond of trust with people in the community;
  • Distribute sterile injection and inhalation equipment, and collect used syringes;
  • Disseminate and popularize prevention messages;
  • Intervene and support people in their efforts;
  • Refer people to appropriate resources;
  • Maintain the link and act in consultation with the organizations that serve local IDUs.
Training and skills required

  • Relevant college or university training in the social field;
  • Experience in intervention, an asset;
  • Bilingualism (French/English) is an asset;
  • Owning a vehicle is an asset.
  • Knowledge of the realities of UDII people.
  • Ability to observe, listen, proactivity, ability to create connections;
  • Ability to work in a team, autonomy, dynamism and ability to adapt;
  • Availability: flexible schedule, day and evening, occasional weekends.

