“Companies can now also visit our locations virtually with a 360° tool”

Kinepolis is usually mentioned in the same breath as film. But the Belgian company also has a successful B2B branch, which has grown into a strong department within the group that coordinates company events, takes care of advertising and provides promotional gifts. “We have had a great year in 2023 and are once again equaling our pre-COVID years, so you can say that we are back,” says National B2B Sales Manager Séverine Smetz. The reception areas at almost all locations were recently completely renovated, giving Kinepolis Business an additional asset for companies looking for a unique location to bring people together and connect with each other.

When you say Kinepolis, you think of film, comfortable seats and popcorn. But companies – from SMEs to multinationals – have also been close to the cinema group for many years. They can contact Kinepolis Business for their events, advertising and promotional gifts. To offer companies real added value, the B2B department has a number of strong assets. Firstly, there is the national character: Kinepolis has ten cinemas spread throughout Belgium. “Thanks to the unity of our cinemas, customers receive a uniform experience and service at every location, from Hasselt to Ostend,” Smetz explains. Due to their location on the edge of a major city, most Kinepolis cinemas are easily accessible by public transport and by car, and there is always sufficient parking space. That means a lot of extra comfort for visitors.

Sustainably renovated reception areas

Companies that want to organize an event in multiple rooms can combine different rooms at Kinepolis Business to their heart’s content. “In addition to large and small cinemas, we offer a number of multi-purpose rooms. We try to take the customer’s wishes into account as much as possible and respond to them,” Smetz continues. She immediately adds an extra asset: the reception areas at all locations were recently completely renovated. “Many of these spaces were in need of a makeover. We strove as much as possible for a uniform look & feel and the same functionalities to maintain our national character.”

The reception areas were given a new, contemporary look of light colors with a number of warm accents, such as wood in the walls and the bar. “We deliberately chose neutral white tones because they create a ‘blank canvas’ that companies can fill in themselves. It gives them many options to decorate the room according to their own wishes or to project things onto the walls. The rooms were also upgraded in terms of technological options: more sockets, high-quality audio, easier operation of the LED lighting and adaptability of the lighting depending on the target group or the event,” says Smetz. Anyone who is curious about the refreshed Kinepolis reception areas will find a series of photos per location on the website. You can now also visit them virtually from a distance with the new 360° tool, which was developed in collaboration with Youreka.

Uniform experience tailored to the customer

In the renovated reception areas, the new floor covering is striking – a big difference from the dark floors of the past. “This durable, easy-care textile floor covering from Forbo Flotex combines the warmth, comfort and acoustic properties of carpet, and absorbs allergens and fine dust from the air,” explains Smetz, who notes that companies are increasingly using sustainability as a criterion when they choosing an event venue. “The fact that this is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ but a ‘must-have’ is evident from our sustainability survey that is currently underway with our customers. That is why at Kinepolis Business we are constantly looking for new ways to further develop our cinemas and services with respect for the ESG pillars of people, the environment and society. For example, specifically for our B2B activities, we look together with our catering partners at how we can prevent food waste as much as possible.”

For the catering – from receptions and snacks to Burgundian buffets and seated dinners – we work with a number of in-house caterers, Smetz points out. “Our partners know our buildings and kitchens best, and can therefore offer the best service. We also have regular partners for furnishing and decorating the event spaces. It is our ambition to relieve companies as much as possible. As soon as they opt for multiple theaters, they also switch to one national contact person instead of one contact person per location. In this way, we want to make it as easy as possible for them, and it ensures that we can offer a uniform, tailor-made experience at all chosen locations.”

Networking and connecting

Smetz is convinced that live corporate events have made a comeback after a difficult COVID period. “Everyone has now experienced that watching a film on your own TV at home is not the same as on a large cinema screen, with razor-sharp images and clear sound and a tasty snack and drink. This also applies to online or hybrid corporate events: these were ideal in COVID times, but now people want to see each other in real life again. They want to connect and network. With Kinepolis Business we can ensure that this is done in a professional manner, with the necessary extras included and tailored to the company,” it says.

In more difficult economic times such as today, companies try to save in various areas. “But there is a huge awareness that presentations and meetings are very important, and that people really need to connect with each other in a beautiful and inspiring setting. We experience that companies continue to release the necessary budgets for this. The aim of refreshing our reception areas is to once again offer our customers and prospects a framework that meets their needs, so that they choose Kinepolis as their event location. We hope that it will give a boost to Kinepolis’ B2B activities. We look forward to welcoming visitors and giving them a unique experience!”