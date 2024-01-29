Company behind Arc Browser releases search app that generates summary – Tablets and phones – News

#Company #Arc #Browser #releases #search #app #generates #summary #Tablets #phones #News

The company behind the Arc Browser, Browser Company, has released a search app for iOS. It visits six web pages per search query and summarizes them in a single list of important points.

The Arc Search app opens to a search window and after a search, the software scans six sources and summarizes the findings into a single page of key points. The app has also been released in the Dutch App Store and also works with Dutch searches, although the interface is in English.

During a short test by Tweakers, the app works as promised, although the results are not always optimal. When searching for how Apple complies with DMA legislation, the app understood the context well, but returned few relevant and up-to-date results. Apple announced last week that it was taking many steps to comply with the DMA and that did not materialize. A search for the already known entries for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest went better. A search for how Ajax is doing also turned out to provide few relevant results.

In the background, Arc Search works with various language models to help the software understand the searches. The company provides few details about how it works. Browser Company has had a browser under the name Arc for iOS and Mac for some time, and recently also has a browser for Windows.