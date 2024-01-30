Company Musk places first brain implant in human

AFPMusk during a presentation about Neuralink in 2020

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 04:16

Neuralink, a company owned by Elon Musk, has placed a chip in a human head for the first time. The billionaire reports this on his messaging platform X.

The company develops technology that allows paralyzed people to communicate with computers. For example, someone can type messages by thinking of the words and it is possible to open programs without a mouse. Last year, Neuralink was given permission in the US to experiment on humans.

Details about the latest trial have not yet been announced. According to Musk, the first results show a “promising neuron spike.” The implant was placed on the patient yesterday.

Neuralink has been testing on animals for some time. Two years ago it published a video of a monkey playing the computer game Pong. Remarkably, the monkey did not operate the ping pong bat with a controller, but with his brain.

