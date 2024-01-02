Company will pay bonuses to employees depending on the amount of work they do

#Company #pay #bonuses #employees #depending #amount #work

A paper manufacturing company in China made the decision to eliminate Christmas bonuses given based on worker performance and instead invented a system to give an annual bonus to employees based on the amount of exercise they perform.

This is Guangdong Dongpo Paper, a Chinese company born in 1998 and specialized in the production of paper for photocopies, printing, exams, among others.

According to the Guangzhou Daily newspaper, the initiative came from the company’s director, Lin Zhiyong, a man who has dedicated his life to exercise and has climbed Mount Everest twice.

Related topics

His goal, he told reporters, is to promote a healthy lifestyle and improve the physical condition of the more than 100 employees who work at the company.

“Only when employees are healthy can the company last,” he said.

(Also read: Surprise at the closure of a renowned restaurant chain in Florida)

How will the bonus work?

Lin Zhiyong explained that the company will modify the traditional year-end bonus and, in its place, will establish an annual bonus whose value will depend on the exercise each employee performs in the month.

Thus, if a person completes 100 kilometers running in the month, their annual bonus will be 130 percent of their monthly salary.

(You may be interested: Mark Zuckerberg builds a secret bunker in Hawaii: features and details)

On the contrary, the worker who achieves a mark of 50 kilometers will receive a bonus of 100 percent of his salary, whoever travels 40 kilometers will receive 60 percent and whoever manages to complete 30 kilometers per month will receive a bonus equivalent to 30 percent of your monthly salary.

The new bonus payment method also includes recognition for the person who manages to complete 50 kilometers of running for six consecutive months. Whoever achieves this will receive a subsidy to pay for running shoes.

“Not only do they exercise, but they also get paid. It kills two birds with one stone,” said the director.

Hiking or brisk walking are also included in the monthly exercise measurements.

Each employee’s amount of exercise will be measured with apps on their mobile phones.

According to the company manager, the current amount of exercise of the employees is enough for several of them to access a bonus of 100 percent of their monthly salary, since in general they achieve the mark of 50 kilometers per month.

(Also: The forceful warning of the ‘doomsday clock’ for 2024: ‘A time of danger’)

The initiative, according to the company, has been welcomed by the vast majority of the company’s employees. A place was even established on the bulletin board to place the ranking of the employees who exercise the most month after month.

But the new type of bonuses has also received criticism on Chinese social networks, as some consider that this type of incentives should take into account the health conditions of some of the workers or that they impose very high exercise goals for workers.

(Keep reading: USA: The 5 high-paying jobs that could be at risk in the future)

“You would have to run two miles a day to reach the monthly goal of 62 miles. So the company wants its staff to be track athletes?” said one person on the Weibo social network.

This is not the first time that a Chinese company has sought to promote health through economic recognition at work. According to The Economist, in 2019 the Beijing Institute of Graphic Communication offered financial incentives to its workers based on daily step counts.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME