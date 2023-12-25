Compasses with insects, fire vines and robots – here are the 5 most popular nature-inspired gadgets in 2023

#Compasses #insects #fire #vines #robots #popular #natureinspired #gadgets

Even as human-caused climate change threatens the environment, nature continues to inspire our technological progress. “Natural solutions have been developing for billions of years and have been tested every day since the beginning of time,” said Evripidis Gkanias, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh.

Gkanias is particularly interested in how nature can educate artificial intelligence.

“Human creativity may be exciting, but it can’t match nature’s resilience – and engineers know that,” he told AFP.

From a compass that mimics an insect’s eye to a firefighting robot that acts like a vine, here are this year’s nature-based tech picks.

– Insect compass –

Some insects – such as ants and bees – navigate visually based on the intensity and polarization of sunlight, thus using the position of the sun as a reference point.

Scientists have recreated the structure of their eyes to create a compass that can estimate the sun’s position in the sky, even on cloudy days.

Ordinary compass navigation relies on the Earth’s weak magnetic field, which is easily disturbed by noise emitted by electronic devices.

The light-sensing compass prototype “already works well,” said Gkanias, who led the research published in Communications Engineering.

“With proper financing, this product could easily be developed into a more compact and lighter product” that is generally available, he added.

With a little further refinement, the insect compass can work on any planet that has a large blue light source.

– Water collecting net –

A fabric inspired by the silk threads of spider webs, which can collect drinking water from morning mist, may soon play an important role in areas experiencing water shortages.

This artificial thread is taken from a feather-legged spider, which has intricate “spindle knots” that allow large water droplets to move and pool on the web.

Once the material can be mass-produced, the collected water could reach a “significant scale for real-world use,” Yongmei Zheng, one of the authors of the study published in Advanced Functional Materials, told AFP.

– Fire vines –

Animals are not the only source of inspiration from nature.

Scientists have created inflatable robots that “grow” toward light or heat, much like vines climb walls or forest floors.

The tubular robot, about two meters long, can control itself using a liquid-filled bag rather than expensive electronic devices.

Over time, these robots will be able to find hot spots and deliver firefighting agents, say scientists from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“These robots are slow, but suitable for extinguishing smoldering fires such as peat fires, which can be a major source of carbon dioxide emissions,” co-author Charles Xiao told AFP.

But before robots can climb terrain, they need to be more heat-resistant and agile.

– Kombucha Circuit –

Scientists at the Unconventional Computing Laboratory at the University of the West of England in Bristol have found a way to use the slimy base of Kombucha – produced by yeast and bacteria during the fermentation of the popular tea-based drink – to make “electronic kombucha”. .

The researchers printed electrical circuits on dry mats that can be illuminated by small LEDs.

Dried kombucha mats have textile and even leather properties. However, the materials are durable and biodegradable, and can even be soaked in water for several days without breaking down, the authors say.

“Kombucha wearable devices have the potential to incorporate sensors and electronics into the material itself, ensuring seamless and discreet integration of the technology into the human body,” such as heart monitors or step trackers, lead author Andrew Adamatzky and the laboratory director told AFP.

These mattresses are lighter, cheaper and more flexible than plastic, but the authors warn that durability and mass production remain major obstacles.

– Scaly robot –

Pangolins resemble a cross between a pine tree and an anteater. Soft-bodied mammals covered in reptilian scales are known to curl up into a ball to protect themselves from predators.

According to a study published in Nature Communications, small robots can now adapt the same design for potentially life-saving work.

Its purpose is to flow through our digestive tract before expanding and delivering medication or stopping internal bleeding in hard-to-reach parts of the human body.

Lead author Ren Hao Soon of the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems was watching a YouTube video when he “came across the animal and thought it was a good fit.”

Soon there will be a need for soft materials that do not cause damage to the human body and at the same time have advantages over hard materials which, for example, can conduct electricity. The unique structure of the Pangolin is perfect.

These small robots are still in their early stages, but can be produced for as little as €10 per unit.

“It’s natural to rely on nature to solve problems like this,” Soon said.

“Every part of an animal has a specific function. It’s very elegant.”