Compensation ordered for “illegal investigation” should be apologized and thoroughly investigated | Politics/Administration | Editorial

#Compensation #ordered #illegal #investigation #apologized #investigated #PoliticsAdministration #Editorial

December 29, 2023 7:30am

[Editorial]Although it is “good” to criticize great evil such as the corruption of politicians, it cannot be helped that this case is called “out of control” on the part of Mr. Nao. The Tokyo District Court has ruled against the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (Metropolitan Police Department) in a lawsuit seeking state compensation by the president of Okawara Kakoki, a machinery manufacturer whose indictment was canceled just before the first trial for violating the Foreign Exchange Act (unlicensed export). The government (Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office) was ordered to pay a total of approximately 160 million yen in compensation.

In March 2020, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Safety Department arrested three people, including the company’s president, on charges of exporting spray drying equipment that could be used to manufacture biological weapons to China without permission. It is a device that atomizes liquid and dries it with hot air to turn it into powder, and is used to make powdered milk and soup powder, but the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has determined that it is also capable of turning bacteria into powder and is subject to export restrictions under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ordinance. . The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office confirmed the case and filed an indictment, but canceled the indictment four days before the first trial due to doubts as to whether the case fell under the regulations.

Regarding the arrest by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, it was determined that Okawara Kakoki’s employees had suspected that the equipment was not subject to regulations during interviews, but they did not investigate as they should have. “The charges lack a rational basis and are illegal.” The indictment by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office was also found to be illegal, saying, “Even though they had received reports of employee interviews, they did not investigate thoroughly.”

It was a case in which no crime was committed in the first place. It must be said that both the Metropolitan Police Department, which conducts the initial investigation, and the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, which directs it, have neglected the basic principle of criminal justice, which is based solely on “law and evidence.” Surprising testimony from current police officers involved in the investigation has come out in court, saying, “(The incident) was a fabrication,” and “(Investigating executives) had an attitude of not considering negative evidence.” Problems with the criminal justice system have been brought to light, including arbitrary investigations by the police, which rely on filing cases, and sloppy checks by prosecutors.

Although it was not an issue in the lawsuit, “hostage justice” is one of them. The company president and three others who denied the charges were detained for up to 332 days. In particular, a former advisor who died of stomach cancer before the indictment was withdrawn was not granted bail despite being diagnosed with cancer while in detention, and his sentence was suspended and he managed to be hospitalized, but he was terminally ill and it was already too late. The reason for denying his bail was “fear of destruction of evidence.” Is it possible for him to destroy evidence while suffering from cancer and becoming weaker? During pretrial proceedings, the judge reportedly questioned his detention. The court’s attitude of placing too much emphasis on the prosecution’s arguments is also being questioned.

The judgment clearly calls the arrest and prosecution “illegal,” and there is no possibility that it will be overturned even on appeal. The police and prosecutors should first apologize to the president and others, and then involve a third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure it does not happen again. Courts must also discuss ways to improve the bail system.