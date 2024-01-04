Competition: collector’s wireless bluetooth headphones to win in Coffee on the Rocks!

#Competition #collectors #wireless #bluetooth #headphones #win #Coffee #Rocks

These wireless headphones work right out of the box with all your devices. Hold them to your ears and they connect immediately to give you perfectly detailed, high-quality sound.

After one-touch setup, your earbuds automatically activate and always stay connected. To use them, it’s just as simple. The headphones detect when you place them in your ear and pause what you’re listening to as soon as you remove them.

For iPhone owners, it’s never been easier to reach out to your favorite personal assistant. Activate Siri to get a helping hand, without having to worry about your iPhone.

“Call my brother Julien”

“Start my workout playlist”

” Increase the volume “

“Tell me how to get to the zoo.”

Optical sensors and motion accelerometers work together to automatically manage audio, opening the mics for phone calls. They also allow the headphones to deliver sound as soon as you have them in your ear. You can wear both earbuds or just one. And when you’re listening to music, just double tap to start playback or skip to the next song.

A voice accelerometer detects when you speak and works in tandem with microphones to filter out background noise and focus on your voice.

The headphones can accompany you everywhere, thanks to their case which allows multiple recharges. To check the battery status, ask Siri “What is the battery level of my AirPods?”

The headphones connect straight away to your device, PC, smartphone or tablet.