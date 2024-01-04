Competition: collector’s wireless bluetooth headphones to win in Coffee on the Rocks!

#Competition #collectors #wireless #bluetooth #headphones #win #Coffee #Rocks

These wireless headphones work right out of the box with all your devices. Hold them to your ears and they connect immediately to give you perfectly detailed, high-quality sound.

After one-touch setup, your earbuds automatically activate and always stay connected. To use them, it’s just as simple. The headphones detect when you place them in your ear and pause what you’re listening to as soon as you remove them.

For iPhone owners, it’s never been easier to reach out to your favorite personal assistant. Activate Siri to get a helping hand, without having to worry about your iPhone.

  • “Call my brother Julien”
  • “Start my workout playlist”
  • ” Increase the volume “
  • “Tell me how to get to the zoo.”

Optical sensors and motion accelerometers work together to automatically manage audio, opening the mics for phone calls. They also allow the headphones to deliver sound as soon as you have them in your ear. You can wear both earbuds or just one. And when you’re listening to music, just double tap to start playback or skip to the next song.

A voice accelerometer detects when you speak and works in tandem with microphones to filter out background noise and focus on your voice.

The headphones can accompany you everywhere, thanks to their case which allows multiple recharges. To check the battery status, ask Siri “What is the battery level of my AirPods?”

The headphones connect straight away to your device, PC, smartphone or tablet.

Also Read:  Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League: Deathstroke is a good choice

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Posted on
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Posted on
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Posted on
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News