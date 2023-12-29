Competition: Win a mega package with PlayStation 5 games

Do you play a lot on the PlayStation 5 and could you still use some new games? Then this competition is tailor-made for you. In collaboration with Plaion, we can give away a large package with all kinds of PlayStation 5 games.

This package contains a wide variety of titles, so let’s list them first:

  • Persona 5 Tactics
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Atlas Fallen
  • Scars Above
  • Dead Island 2

A diverse selection of games, but with them you can discover all kinds of genres. So there is no lack of variety and if you want to play it all, then you must of course participate in this promotion. To have a chance to win this great package, you need to answer two questions and more, see the details below:

Question 1: What city is Dead Island 2 set in?
Question 2: In Scars Above you are part of the SCAR team, what does ‘SCAR’ stand for?
Assignment – ​​Complete the slogan: I want to win this PlayStation 5 mega package because…

Found the answers to the questions and completed the slogan? Then submit your entry by following the steps below. Not familiar with the games we’re giving away? We have first posted some trailers below.

