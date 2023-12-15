Competition: win the Hybrid bag from Clio Goldbrenner

#Competition #win #Hybrid #bag #Clio #Goldbrenner

The holidays are rapidly approaching. It’s the perfect time to pull out your most beautiful outfit and accessories. And for a style that is both daring and chic, choose a modern, ultra-trendy bag from Clio Goldbrenner. As icing on the cake, you have a chance to win the Hybrid bag!

CONTEMPORARY, VIVID AND FUNCTIONAL

Clio Goldbrenner wants to create unique and timeless pieces and explores with passion surprising materialswhere quality comes first and trends in color and design are not forgotten.

This is the mind behind the brand new Motion line from Clio Goldbrenner. A collection featuring the brand’s iconic pieces reinventswith a resolutely contemporary twist thanks to the innovative use of new materials, including nylon.

The brand new ‘Motion’ line is designed for the modern woman who is always on the move, independent and dynamic. It is a collection that gives you the freedom to live your hectic daily life. Because a life in motion deserves a style that follows you every step of the way!

WIN WIN WIN

Would you like to win the HYBRID bag from the Motion line worth €145? Answer the following question and have a chance to win this iconic new item.

This article was prepared in close collaboration with Clio Goldbrenner.

