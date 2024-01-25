Complete 2024 Astronomical Phenomenon Schedule, Meteor Shower Hunters Must Check!

#Complete #Astronomical #Phenomenon #Schedule #Meteor #Shower #Hunters #Check

–

In 2024, there will be dozens of astronomical phenomena that you can observe. In fact, there will be dozens of meteor showers this year.

Researcher at the Space Research Center, BRIN Aeronautics and Space Research Organization, Farahhati Mumtangana, explained in detail the astronomical phenomena that will occur during 2024. There are new moon, full moon and supermoon phases.

“To observe phenomena, it is also necessary to pay attention to the presentation of lunar illumination in relation to the phases of the Moon. The new moon is better for observing, compared to the full moon because the light is too bright, beating out other celestial objects,” said Farah on the BRIN website, quoted on Wednesday (24/ 1/2024).

Furthermore, there will be the phenomenon of solar and lunar eclipses. However, this annual phenomenon does not cross Indonesian territory.

“There is also an eclipse phenomenon in 2024, but unfortunately it will not cross Indonesian territory. However, it can be taken into consideration if you want to plan a tour or expedition to chase the eclipse,” he explained.

There will be dozens of meteor showers in 2024

Farah also explained another interesting event, namely the meteor shower. Meteor showers occur when meteoroid sky objects burn up when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. These objects could come from the remains of comets or asteroids that also orbit the Sun.

“To hunt for meteors, you need to pay attention to the Moon’s illumination, the peak of the event, and constellations near the radiant,” he said.

To observe a meteor shower, you can look for a dark place with a wide view without being blocked by tall buildings, such as in the mountains or on the beach. If it can stand under the radiant in any hemisphere, then there will be more meteor showers.

“You can also use a tent while camping or prepare a seat/sofa because the wait can take a long time. And when you go out there can be a lot, but the pause is also long. While chatting with friends and bringing supplies will also be fun,” he said.

Phenomenon Does Not Directly Impact Humans

Farah reminded that there are no phenomena that directly impact human life. Although it exists for certain phenomena such as space weather.

“Let’s immortalize one or more of these phenomena and make it a memory of a beautiful experience, which might be once in a lifetime,” he said.

Astronomical Phenomenon Schedule 2024

Are you curious about the astronomical phenomena of 2024? Quoting from the BRIN page, the following is the schedule for astronomical phenomena in 2024:

January 3-4: Quadrantids Meteor Shower

January 11: New Moon

January 25: Full Moon

February 9: New Moon

February 24: Full Moon

March 10: New Moon

March 25: Full Moon

March 25: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

April 8: New Moon

April 8: Total Solar Eclipse

April 22: Lyrids Meteor Shower

April 23: Full Moon

6-7 May: Hujan Meteor Eta Aquariids

May 8: New Moon

May 23: Full Moon

June 6: New Moon

June 20: June Solstice

June 22: Full Moon

July 5: New Moon

July 21: Full Moon

July 28-29: Delta Aquriids Meteor Shower

August 4: New Moon

August 12-13: Perseids Meteor Shower

August 19: Full Moon, Blue Moon

September 3: New Moon

September 18: Full Moon, Supermoon

September 18: Partial Lunar Eclipse

October 2: New Moon

October 2: Annular Solar Eclipse

October 7: Draconid Meteor Shower

October 17: Full Moon

October 21-22: Orion Meteor Shower

November 1: New Moon

November 15: Full Moon, Supermoon

November 4-5: Taurid Meteor Shower

November 17-18: Leonids Meteor Shower

December 1: Full Moon

December 13-14: Geminid Meteor Shower

December 15: Full Moon

December 21-22: Ursids Meteor Shower

December 30: New Moon

That’s the schedule for astronomical phenomena in 2024. Don’t miss it, okay?

