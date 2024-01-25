Complete 2024 Astronomical Phenomenon Schedule, Meteor Shower Hunters Must Check!

#Complete #Astronomical #Phenomenon #Schedule #Meteor #Shower #Hunters #Check
In 2024, there will be dozens of astronomical phenomena that you can observe. In fact, there will be dozens of meteor showers this year.
Researcher at the Space Research Center, BRIN Aeronautics and Space Research Organization, Farahhati Mumtangana, explained in detail the astronomical phenomena that will occur during 2024. There are new moon, full moon and supermoon phases.
“To observe phenomena, it is also necessary to pay attention to the presentation of lunar illumination in relation to the phases of the Moon. The new moon is better for observing, compared to the full moon because the light is too bright, beating out other celestial objects,” said Farah on the BRIN website, quoted on Wednesday (24/ 1/2024).
Furthermore, there will be the phenomenon of solar and lunar eclipses. However, this annual phenomenon does not cross Indonesian territory.
“There is also an eclipse phenomenon in 2024, but unfortunately it will not cross Indonesian territory. However, it can be taken into consideration if you want to plan a tour or expedition to chase the eclipse,” he explained.
There will be dozens of meteor showers in 2024
Farah also explained another interesting event, namely the meteor shower. Meteor showers occur when meteoroid sky objects burn up when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. These objects could come from the remains of comets or asteroids that also orbit the Sun.
“To hunt for meteors, you need to pay attention to the Moon’s illumination, the peak of the event, and constellations near the radiant,” he said.
To observe a meteor shower, you can look for a dark place with a wide view without being blocked by tall buildings, such as in the mountains or on the beach. If it can stand under the radiant in any hemisphere, then there will be more meteor showers.
“You can also use a tent while camping or prepare a seat/sofa because the wait can take a long time. And when you go out there can be a lot, but the pause is also long. While chatting with friends and bringing supplies will also be fun,” he said.
Phenomenon Does Not Directly Impact Humans
Farah reminded that there are no phenomena that directly impact human life. Although it exists for certain phenomena such as space weather.
“Let’s immortalize one or more of these phenomena and make it a memory of a beautiful experience, which might be once in a lifetime,” he said.
Astronomical Phenomenon Schedule 2024
Are you curious about the astronomical phenomena of 2024? Quoting from the BRIN page, the following is the schedule for astronomical phenomena in 2024:
January 3-4: Quadrantids Meteor Shower
January 11: New Moon
January 25: Full Moon
February 9: New Moon
February 24: Full Moon
March 10: New Moon
March 25: Full Moon
March 25: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
April 8: New Moon
April 8: Total Solar Eclipse
April 22: Lyrids Meteor Shower
April 23: Full Moon
6-7 May: Hujan Meteor Eta Aquariids
May 8: New Moon
May 23: Full Moon
June 6: New Moon
June 20: June Solstice
June 22: Full Moon
July 5: New Moon
July 21: Full Moon
July 28-29: Delta Aquriids Meteor Shower
August 4: New Moon
August 12-13: Perseids Meteor Shower
August 19: Full Moon, Blue Moon
September 3: New Moon
September 18: Full Moon, Supermoon
September 18: Partial Lunar Eclipse
October 2: New Moon
October 2: Annular Solar Eclipse
October 7: Draconid Meteor Shower
October 17: Full Moon
October 21-22: Orion Meteor Shower
November 1: New Moon
November 15: Full Moon, Supermoon
November 4-5: Taurid Meteor Shower
November 17-18: Leonids Meteor Shower
December 1: Full Moon
December 13-14: Geminid Meteor Shower
December 15: Full Moon
December 21-22: Ursids Meteor Shower
December 30: New Moon
That’s the schedule for astronomical phenomena in 2024. Don’t miss it, okay?
