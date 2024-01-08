#Complex #questions #clear #answers #GGD #GHOR #Netherlands

“When I have to explain my work to family or friends, I always say that I am a researcher within the infectious disease control of GGD Flevoland. Then they ask if I spend all day in a laboratory, but that is not the case. Some colleagues sometimes think that an epidemiologist is a statistician who only deals with figures. That is also not the case. As academically trained researchers, we do more than that. The investments from the VIP program contribute to a better picture of our added value. We can make a relevant contribution not only within the RIVM and the larger GGDs, but also at the smaller locations.”

Socially relevant

Due to corona and MPOX, the profession of epidemiologist has become increasingly visible to the general public in recent years. Joeri says: “My profession is relevant on a daily basis, there is always something going on. As an infectious disease epidemiologist, you deal with new virus variants and various infectious diseases, which sometimes emerge very quickly. Consider, for example, an outbreak of bird flu. This has a direct impact on our society. Other examples are antimicrobial resistance and new vaccines that are being developed. That makes my work dynamic, diverse and important to society.”

The VIP program has, among other things, freed up more money for GGDs to hire an infectious disease epidemiologist. Joeri is the first epidemiologist at GGD Flevoland who is fully part of the team specifically concerned with infectious disease control. “For example, I am working on improving surveillance. That is monitoring signals of infectious diseases, but I also focus on streamlining outbreak investigations. For example, at the end of June we had a report of an outbreak of gastrointestinal problems at a primary school. Together with the Infectious Disease Control team, I then conduct research into possible sources of contamination and how they can best be tackled.”

“Such a report is usually received by one of the nurses. They are already investigating the situation very carefully: which children have become ill, where have they been, what could have caused this? With my arrival as an epidemiologist, the lines between the Research and Infectious Disease Control departments have become shorter and we can act even faster. In this specific case, we immediately created an additional questionnaire and asked parents for stool samples so that we could quickly analyze them. “For example, we can advise the school what to do, for example should they destroy certain food products or can it be remedied with some basic hygienic advice?”

Better cooperation

“Together with my colleagues, I work on public health every day. This means that we are close to developments in society every day. As healthcare professionals, we are very aware of this when we provide advice and propose measures.”

“I am now busy improving the surveillance system for infectious disease reports in Flevoland. I look at mapping reports: how are they registered and where can this be improved? To this end, I consult a lot with our doctors and nurses about what is practical for them to register. I coordinate the development of an internal dashboard with the data specialists. There is also regular supra-regional and national consultation with other GGDs, because infectious diseases obviously do not stop exactly at the provincial border of Flevoland. The VIP program focuses a lot of attention on more and better cooperation.”

Joeri is a real researcher. He talks enthusiastically about solving complex issues through his data analyses: “Recently there were quite a few reports of shigella, a contagious intestinal bacteria, also nationally. Then I get asked by our doctors and nurses to find out where these reports come from and whether they may have something to do with each other. I look at the availability of historical data and, if necessary, help in setting up new studies. I can then really be of service to my colleagues. I like that.”

Ambitious vision of the future

“What makes my work at GGD Flevoland interesting is that I get to deal with infectious diseases across the board. I not only work at the Infectious Disease Control department, but also at the Traveler Advice and Vaccination department and the Center for Sexual Health, for example. At the larger GGDs this is often separate, but here I am involved in everything. That is very educational.”

“Pandemic preparedness is of great importance to our country. Everyone has become aware of this because of corona,” Joeri continues. “In the Netherlands but also internationally you see a declining vaccination rate for certain diseases against which vaccination is carried out under the National Vaccination Program. It is possible that trust in this is no longer as self-evident as it used to be. These are matters that the GGDs and the RIVM must keep a close eye on to prevent further outbreaks of infectious diseases that we have largely controlled for a long time, such as measles or meningococcus.”

“If I may paint an ideal picture of the future, I hope to have the surveillance program even better organized in our own region in the first year of the VIP program. This is necessary in order to be able to conduct the correct analyzes and studies on the burden of infectious disease. In 2024, the second year of the VIP program, supra-regional cooperation will be the priority. I hope that we can then also continue nationally.”