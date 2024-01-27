Compulsive sexual behavior, an invisible consequence of sexual assault

#Compulsive #sexual #behavior #invisible #consequence #sexual #assault

elena_prosvirova / Shutterstock

I met a boy one night out when I was 16. We went to my house and, although I told him to stop several times, he forced me to have sex. I was paralyzed. From that moment on I started partying more and having sex with guys I didn’t even like. I didn’t understand why I did it: I felt guilty, dirty and disappointed in myself. If the normal thing would be that I wouldn’t want anyone to touch me after something like that, why do I do the opposite? Testimony of Rocío, 19 years old.

Friday, January 26, 2024. Sexual assaults exceed the ability to cope and produce a strong negative impact on the victims on an emotional level. They represent a direct attack on the feeling of security. Historically, women have been the main victims of this type of violence, as a consequence of power dynamics and gender inequality.

emotional devastation

These experiences can change the way we feel, behave, and relate to others in the future. The studies carried out to date have focused on the consequences suffered by minors attacked by adults, while cases between peers are less visible. And even more so if they occur within the framework of a relationship.

Despite this, several studies have revealed that a third of adolescent girls around the world begin their sexual life with a forced relationship. Because this initiation is increasingly earlier, the prevalence of aggression among young people and adolescents could increase alarmingly.

Regarding the main psychological consequences, we find depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorders, self-harm, dissociation, phobias and hypersexuality. We will deal with the latter in detail later, which is less widespread.

Such alterations can manifest immediately after the attack or several years later, seriously interfering in the lives of the victims. Sometimes, an event, situation or smell that reminds you of the experience can trigger symptoms.

The need to name it

It is common for the person to hide the aggression for fear of blame (“you could have avoided it”) and social stigmatization, as well as for their own feelings of shame and guilt.

All of this, together with the lack of understanding of what has happened, makes it difficult for victims to dare to identify it as a sexual assault – especially if it comes from a partner – which usually aggravates the symptoms. It has been proven that giving it a name is necessary to navigate the trauma and be able to live with it.

It is important to note that among the possible reactions to a threat – attack, flight or inaction – paralysis is usually the most common in sexual assaults. Intense fear produces immobility and even the inability to vocalize, which makes it difficult for the victim to defend or resist. This could lead to a feeling of helplessness in the face of future threats and has been linked to a greater likelihood of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in the future.

Furthermore, it is common for the victim to have difficulty remembering what has happened and to experience a feeling of unreality, because fear blocks the information processing system. Our brain stores what happens to us in memory, but this could produce a kind of amnesia in the face of traumatic situations, in order to protect ourselves.

However, sometimes it is possible to relive what happened in the form of flashbacks throughout our daily lives or during normal sexual relations. It seems that this is how the brain tries to understand and integrate what has happened.

Debauchery as a defense mechanism

And as we said above, this type of aggression can also trigger compulsive sexual behavior. In fact, studies suggest that we are facing one of the most common and long-lasting effects, although it is also among the least known and visible. Socially, it has been transmitted that the logical consequence is to experience an aversion to sex or not practice it after the trauma experienced.

This increase in the search for sexual relations, both in frequency and intensity, is often accompanied by a feeling of guilt and misunderstanding. It is important to make this known, since when the behavior begins to make sense, the level of anguish and guilt seem to reduce.

There are several reasons that have been given to clarify this behavior. Firstly, some authors have linked this type of traumatic experiences with alterations in the prefrontal cortex, a brain area linked to decision making, impulse control and mood regulation.

Aside from neurobiological explanations, it could be an attempt to eliminate the trauma or remake it in a different way. That is, the victim would thus try to seek normality in their sexual life and verify that their ability to maintain relationships is still intact as a means of regaining control.

On the other hand, hypersexuality could also be understood as a non-functional way of evading problems and relieving pain, since trauma would have reduced tolerance to suffering. This could favor the dissociation of sex from affection, using the former as an instrument.

Furthermore, the affected person could begin to believe that they are not worthy of affection. Hence, these experiences are linked to risky sexual behavior and acceptance of violent partners.

In short, compulsive sexual behavior after a sexual assault is very common despite not being as visible as the rejection of sexual relations. Furthermore, as we have mentioned, it fulfills a function. It is important to seek psychological help to be able to address it as soon as possible.

Janire Momene López She is a Doctor in Psychology, University of Deusto, y Ana Isabel Estevez GutiérrezProfessor and Researcher in the Department of Psychology, University of Deusto

