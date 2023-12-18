Computers, printers? Now they took the dishes from TVP. “I’m waiting for someone to rip out the toilet seat”

#Computers #printers #dishes #TVP #waiting #rip #toilet #seat

An e-mail sent to employees of the Television Information Agency appeared on social media, in which the secretariat asks for the return of dishes taken from the conference room. After recent reports about missing printers and computers from the Prime Minister’s Office, Internet users speculated that this was another item taken by the previous team due to the change of government.

We recently wrote about government equipment that disappeared from the Prime Minister’s Office. “Computers and printers were removed from the ministerial rooms of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,” Minister Maciej Berek reported last week. Now the public media are looking for the vessels that went missing from the TAI conference room.

Watch the video Michał Szczerba: We are not able to introduce the amount of PLN 60,000 from January 1. tax free

Dishes disappeared from the TAI Christmas Eve meeting. “I’m waiting for someone to rip out the toilet seat”

“Meanwhile on TVP. Have they already taken the dishes out?” – wrote Patryk Michalski on the X platform. The journalist shared an e-mail on social media, according to which public media employees are asked to return the dishes that were lost after the Christmas Eve meeting. “Dear Ladies and Gentlemen! I am asking you to urgently return the dishes taken from the TAI Christmas Eve meeting. Please return the dishes to the conference room from which they were taken (by 3:00 p.m.!),” wrote the message titled “DISHES!!!” .

Comments from amused Internet users immediately appeared under Michalski’s entry. “I’m waiting for someone to tear out the toilet seat!”, “Soon they will tear out the taps and unscrew the handles”, “They are stealing everything as it goes”, “probably as a souvenir”, “well, the demand for souvenirs will be after the name change”, “So there are still door handles ” wrote users of the X social media platform.

TVP employees are camping at the entrance to the media headquarters. They want to show the takeover of power live

TVP employees have been preparing for the changes announced by the new government for several days. According to information provided by Wirtualne Media, operators are camping at the entrances to Warsaw’s public media headquarters with cameras aimed at the doors. On December 16 and 17, operators were present 24 hours a day at the headquarters of Telewizja Polska at Woronicza Street and at the headquarters of the Television Information Agency at Powstańców Square. Additionally, other people were supposed to be on duty there for several hours.

All this to broadcast live the arrival of new managers. The decision to prepare the material was made by the management of TAI, whose director is Michał Adamczyk. Thanks to the broadcast, “the station will be able to convince viewers that there is an illegal takeover of control over TVP,” the portal emphasized.