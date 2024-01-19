Conceição: «We are used to working with the noise of elections»

Sérgio Conceição says that FC Porto is used to working with the noise of elections. At the press conference previewing the game with Moreirense, the coach of the blue and whites stated that he has nothing to ask of the candidates for the presidency of the dragons and that his focus is on the game with the canons.

«I have nothing to ask for, we are talking about a club where association life is at its peak, that is important. We isolate electoral life in relation to Olival and our work. That for me is the most important thing, the players being calm,” he said.

«We continue in exactly the same way, with the same dedication. If it’s not electoral noise, it’s any other noise. There is always noise in Portuguese football and around FC Porto this becomes even more pronounced. We are used to this, we are here to work and to serve FC Porto in the best way possible», he added.

Later on, Conceição was asked about the possibility of coaching the dragons with Villas-Boas as president. «I understand all these issues, but it is not my focus. My attention is on the game,” he added.

It should be remembered that, in April, elections will take place for the presidency of FC Porto. André Villas-Boas and Nuno Lobo have already confirmed their candidacy for the position of president of the Dragons. Pinto da Costa has not yet confirmed whether or not he will be a candidate for another term. José Fernando Rio may also run again for president of the blue and whites.

