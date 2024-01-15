Concern about the progression of “metabolic syndrome” among the military.

#Concern #progression #metabolic #syndrome #among #military

The Army Health Service is concerned about the progression of “metabolic syndrome” among soldiers.

By definition, a soldier deployed in an external theater of operations must be seasoned and in full possession of his physical capabilities. However, he is not immune to experiencing health problems. Thus, according to the Army Health Service [SSA]the most common are “digestive pathologies, respiratory infections, dermatological concerns and trauma not linked to combat [c’est à dire, principalement, les blessures lors d’exercices physiques]. “Surprisingly, less than 1% of reasons for consultation are combat-related,” he says.

However, several factors can compromise the medical fitness of soldiers in external operations. Hence the importance, explains the SSA, of ensuring “effective and continuous prevention focused, in particular, on individual and collective hygiene, including the fight against the consumption of alcohol or tobacco” by relying on the chain of command.

“It is essential that the health chain remains as close as possible to the combatants and the command, sharing and knowing their living conditions, in order to support, as effectively as possible, the implementation of prevention measures, while adapting to the reality on the ground”, argues chief medical officer Olivier, who is interested in pathologies likely to compromise the ability of soldiers to “serve at all times and in all places”.

However, the SSA is concerned about the fairly recent progression of “metabolic syndrome” among the military. According to the definition given by the National Institute of Health and Medical Research [INSERM], this pathology “corresponds to the association of several disorders linked to the presence of excess fat inside the belly”. And added: “The people concerned have a significant waist circumference […] and at least two other abnormalities among the following: hyperglycemia [excès de sucre dans le sang]high triglycerides, low ‘good’ HDL cholesterol, high blood pressure.

In the United States, this “metabolic syndrome” affects 40% of people over the age of 50… And one in five people suffer from it in France. “Although he remains asymptomatic for a long time, [il] must be taken very seriously” because “over time, it considerably increases the risk of developing sometimes very serious health problems: cardiovascular diseases [infarctus du myocarde, AVC]type 2 diabetes, liver diseases [stéatohépatite non alcoolique, cirrhose] or kidneys, sleep apnea or even gynecological disorders,” specifies INSERM.

However, according to the SSA, the French military are also affected by this “metabolic syndrome”, to the point that it even speaks of an “epidemic”.

“This epidemic also affects the French armed forces with a prevalence of obesity estimated at 9.6% in 2018. The cause is the sedentary lifestyle and the fast-food culture which affects several generations, even the youngest and therefore, the enlisted personnel. the most recent. These two phenomena also have a toxic effect on the liver which is increased in the event of tobacco and/or alcohol consumption,” explains chief physician Olivier.

Also, the SSA entrusted him with the task of carrying out a research project on “human fatty liver” [c’est à dire la « stéatopathie d’origine métabolique »] as part of the “Biomedef 2023” program. This study “will consist of evaluating, in terms of liver imaging and intestinal microbiota, a sample of 300 military volunteers presenting obesity associated with metabolic syndrome,” he concludes.

