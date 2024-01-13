Concern in Sweden due to warnings from the authorities about possible war

#Concern #Sweden #due #warnings #authorities #war

Warnings from Sweden’s military and government to prepare for a possible war have sparked intense debate, emergency purchases and increased anxiety among children.

Sweden often sends troops on peace missions abroad. But the Nordic country, a NATO candidate since May 2022, has not been involved in an armed conflict since the Napoleonic wars of the 19th century.

The commander of the Swedish armed forces, Micael Byden, spoke in the same vein, showing burned and bombed houses in Ukraine this week. “Do you think this could be Sweden?” he said, clarifying that his question had nothing rhetorical about it.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is a stage, and not an ultimate goal. The goal is to establish a sphere of influence and destroy the rules-based world order,” he added. The army chief then insisted that Swedes “must mentally prepare for a war.”

In addition to its candidacy for NATO, Sweden signed an agreement in early December that authorizes the United States access to 17 military bases on its territory.

Distraught children

As a result of these statements, the children’s rights NGO Bris said it had observed a significant increase in the number of calls to its emergency telephone number from minors worried that there may be a war in their country.

“This information has aggravated the anxiety level of many children,” summarizes Magnus Jagerskog, secretary general of the association.

Several store chains said they had also observed an increase in purchases of objects such as radios, gasoline cans and portable camping gas cylinders. Among the political class, the statements of the army and the government have sparked intense debate.

“The situation is serious, but it is also important to clarify that war is not at our doors,” declared Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Swedish Social Democrats and former prime minister.

And in his editorial for the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, he considered that the real message from the army could also be “we need you to give us more money.”

The Russian embassy in Stockholm ridiculed the Swedish statements, calling them “paranoia.”

“Dreaming of war”

Alexei Pushkov, a Russian senator, considered on Telegram: “Sometimes one gets the impression that certain Swedish soldiers and journalists are almost dreaming of a war.”

Mark Galeotti of the Royal United Services Institute think tank sees little basis for the idea that Russia will one day attack Sweden.

“I understand that the military has to imagine worst-case scenarios and that Russia has proven to be more aggressive than expected,” he tells AFP, “but I must confess that I am skeptical about the possibility of such a scenario.”

Furthermore, he adds, Vladimir Putin has not really shown a willingness to attack the Baltics, an option that is often considered to lead to Swedish involvement.