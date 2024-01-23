Concerned about the group of 608 who did not receive the COVID vaccine, serious illness and death increased.

#Concerned #group #receive #COVID #vaccine #illness #death #increased

January 23, 2024

Department of Disease Control releases the latest information Found serious illness increased by 12%, 11 people died, most of them were elderly people who did not get vaccinated. WHO emphasizes that Covid vaccine is still necessary. Injected within 6 months to 1 year can reduce the risk.

Even though there is news recently about the effects of vaccination. But the COVID-19 outbreak situation with a trend of increasing number of patients Make the Department of Disease Control Emphasis on COVID vaccination Because at this time it was found that most of the dead 608 are in the high-risk group who have not received the vaccine.

For the COVID situation During the past week (14 – 20 Jan. 2024) it was found that

There are 718 people in hospital, an average of 102 people per day, up from 93 people per day reported last week (up 12.9%).

209 patients with severe pneumonia

149 people were intubated

11 people died (an increase of 4 people from the previous week)

Most of the deaths were among the elderly. or have chronic diseases (Group 608) who did not receive the vaccine, up to 6 people (54%) There were 608 people in the group who received only 2 doses of the vaccine, 5 people (36%), consistent with the data for patients with severe symptoms who required intubation. There are 45 people who have not received the vaccine, accounting for 30%.

Related news: Society is suspicious? Will the COVID-19 vaccine continue to be administered or is this enough?

Currently COVID-19 Species that are currently spreading in Thailand Information from the Department of Medical Sciences indicates that Omicron species Subspecies JN.1 which is the offspring of Omicron. The proportion has increased. The symptoms of COVID-19 patients infected with JN.1 include flu-like symptoms such as Fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, mucus, which has not been found to have an increased severity of disease from the original Omicron strain in the past year.

However, people should not be careless. Emphasize self-protection by wearing a mask while in places where many people gather, such as public transportation, hospitals, and nursing homes. Wash your hands often. If you have flu-like symptoms, get an ATK test and avoid close contact with groups. 608 When 2 positive results are detected, wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus. and observe symptoms Go see a doctor immediately if you have symptoms of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

while World Health Organization (WHO) There is advice for the elderly. People with congenital disease or those who are immunocompromised It is still necessary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine within 6 months to 1 year, which is an appropriate period of time. To reduce the risk of serious illness and death

Doctors confirm that “Andrographis paniculata” can help patients with COVID-19 flu.

Dr. Thewan Thaneerat Deputy Director General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine He warned Thai people not to panic. In the case where there is news about the spread of COVID-19 at this time, people who are sick with COVID-19 Can take care of your own health By turning to use Thai herbal medicine such as Andrographis paniculata, Makhampom cough syrup, Mawaeng lozenge which are Thai medicines and herbs to reduce symptoms of illness from COVID-19, as well as use measures to prevent others from getting infected, such as using a face mask while having a cold, fever, coughing, and sneezing, using a medium spoon and washing hands frequently

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine confirmed that influenza caused by coronavirus 2019 can use Andrographis paniculata. which is Thai herbal medicine And it is a common household medicine that is on the national list of essential medicines. It really helps reduce symptoms of illness. There is very little harm to both the liver and kidneys. Can help reduce inflammation from the common cold caused by infection with the 2019 coronavirus. By eating in the size of Andrographis paniculata extract. Containing andrographolide, size 60 mg per time, 3 times per day, or the size of the extract not exceeding 180 mg per day. consecutively for a period of 5 days

Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine The study was conducted during the flu outbreak. from the 2019 coronavirus by reducing inflammation from viral infection with statistical significance and reduce the severity of illness

For that child Can be eaten in doses containing 3 – 5 milligrams of andrographolide extract per kilogram of body weight. By consulting a Thai traditional medicine doctor and a pharmacist or modern medicine doctor. with knowledge of herbs For patients with cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure or those who must take medicine From other chronic illnesses or elderly people who are not physically strong or weak. You should consult your doctor before using such herbal medicines.