Concerns about the Middle East persist in oil markets

Oil prices on the New York Petroleum Exchange have seen little change. Markets are still concerned about the possibility of escalation of conflicts in the Middle East and West Asia.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February deliveries costs USD 74.13 on NYMEX in New York and is increasing by 0.07%.

Brent on ICE for March is USD 79.04 per barrel and is down 0.1%.

The US Department of Energy (DoE) reported on Thursday that US crude oil stocks last week fell by 2.49 million barrels, or 0.58%, to 429.911 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks increased by 3.08 million barrels, or 1.26 percent, to 248.065 million barrels during this time. Reserves of distillate fuels, including heating oil, increased by 2.37 million barrels, or 1.79 percent, to 134.753 million barrels.

Meanwhile, in North Dakota, the US state with the largest oil production, about 40 percent oil fields remain closed due to extremely cold weather and operational challenges.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) again raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2024, although its projection remains lower than OPEC’s expectations, and said the market looked well supplied due to strong production growth outside this group of producers.

Concerns about the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East continue to rise in the market.

U.S. Central Command said Thursday evening that Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned oil tanker, which struck the water near the ship without causing any injuries or damage.

US President Jo Biden said on Thursday that the military operation against Yemen’s Houthi movement has not stopped its attacks in the Red Sea but will continue.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced that another insurgent shelling had been fired. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the United States was not at war with the Houthi rebels.

reported that Pakistan’s armed forces were on high alert on Thursday after Iran’s Tuesday airstrike on the targets of Balochistan militants Jaish al-Adl and its own retaliatory airstrikes on separatist groups in Sistan-Balochistan province.

“As tensions in the Middle East escalate, investors are reluctant to take short positions but are also cautious about building long positions further as China’s economic recovery remains slow. Unless tensions in the Middle East escalate quickly, the price of WTI is likely will continue to trade in the $70-$76 range,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, Nissan’s securities unit.

“Increasing hostility in the Red Sea increases the risk to oil supplies,” ANZ Group analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari said in a report.