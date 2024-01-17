Concert “Tramas sonos” brings together a trio of Brazilian artists in Luanda

The Guimarães Rosa Institute, in Luanda, hosts this Friday, 12th, and Saturday, 13th, a concert called “Tramas Sonoras”, which will bring together the Brazilian trio Maria Clara Valle, Diego Zangado and Luísa Lacerda, for a musical show with rhythm, drumming and cadence in Brazilian music.

The trio’s show offers the Luanda public an intense sound adventure of recreation and daring.

Starting the year, Kacimbo – Promoção Cultural brings to the public in Luanda the enormous diversity of Brazilian popular music, with rhythms, drums and cadences in dialogue in the show “Tramas Sonoras”.

The shows by the Brazilian trio composed of Maria Clara Valle (cello), Diego Zangado (drums and percussion) and Luísa Lacerda (voice and guitar) will liven up the Instituto Guimarães Rosa this Friday, January 12th (7 pm) and on Saturday, January 13th, at 5:30 pm.

“Tramas Sonoras” mixes the popular and the classical, sung and instrumental music.

The show, announces the trio, is a true “adventure of recreation and daring”, to which the Luanda public is invited.

The musicians who give shape to this musical journey through Brazil have a solid track record in exploring the rhythms and sounds of the sister country.

Maria Clara Valle, the trio’s cellist, was part of the Itiberê Orquestra Família, from the Pedra Lispe ensemble, and collaborated with musicians such as Hermeto Pascoal. In the world of theater, she has several roles as a cellist and soundtrack composer.

Her work on improvisation and creating her own language on string instruments makes Maria Clara Valle a reference in Brazilian music.

Diego Zangado, the drummer and percussionist of the show “Tramas Sonoras”, also has an impressive career. The musician recorded and performed all over the world with artists such as Francis Hime, Lenine, Chico Buarque, Grupo Casuarina, João Cavalcanti, Yamandu Costa, Monarco, Wilson Moreira, Nei Lopes, among many others, and is part of the important group of cry Black Cock. He has released several albums in collaboration with other artists and, as a music educator, he has taught the workshops “Samba de Bateria”, “The Roots of Brazilian Rhythms” and other courses in countries such as Angola, Germany, Argentina, Japan and Taiwan.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, singer and guitarist Luísa Lacerda has an intense recording production in which she not only demonstrates her talent, but also gives voice to young composers and instrumentalists. Daughter of the poet and musician André Lacerda, the artist has already shared the stage with important names in MPB, including Guinga, Cristóvão Bastos, Cláudio Nucci, Renato Braz and Áurea Martins.