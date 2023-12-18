conclave of the Petro Government began. All the ministers come to the board and there would be a shock for those who did not achieve their 2023 goals

#conclave #Petro #Government #began #ministers #board #shock #achieve #goals

In the west of the country’s capital, the meeting began, the so-called conclave, between the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, and his entire cabinet of ministers, in which the management of his administration will be reviewed in depth. After that meeting he will make decisions.

The Colombian president’s intention is to project the public policies of his administration for 2024, in which he will seek to emphasize reducing social gaps and achieve a National Agreement so that the controversial reforms that his government has filed in the Congress of the Republic.

It should be noted that last weekend, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, confirmed the meeting on December 18 of the entire Government team of President Gustavo Petro to analyze the work that has been carried out in all the months of 2023 and plan tasks and executions for the next year.

The head of the political portfolio indicated that it is a work that will be done by the call made by President Petro and that, surely, at the end the conclusions will be announced.

“Basically, it is a planning exercise, reviewing our goals for the year, looking at where we have to improve, what things did not go well for us to change them immediately and draw up roadmaps,” Velasco said.

The minister indicated that these types of meetings are normal in a Government because it is about planning that will be carried out from 2024. “It is to prepare ourselves to face the challenges that will come to us in the next year. We all have to bring our goals for this year and show what we plan to do next year within the framework of what already exists, which is the National Development Plan, but it is to see how good, bad or regular executors each of us has been. ”.

Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco. | Photo: Guillermo Torres Reina

For Velasco, this summit will be an honest exercise on the part of the Petro Government to really understand how the Executive is working on different fronts with the aim of improving indicators.

“Four years may seem like a long time, but to govern or to transform a country as we want to transform it, we must work from January 1st of every year. The president (Gustavo Petro) has an interesting work ethic. For example, every Monday we have a council of ministers and we are working there.”

Nariño Palace | Photo: Guillermo Torres Reina

Regarding the legislative agenda, Velasco believes that there is a positive balance because the main reforms of the Petro Government are being processed in the Congress of the Republic.

“We have a health reform that has already reached the Senate and left the House in the second debate. A pension reform cited for the plenary session of the Senate in the second debate, a labor reform that is advancing in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, a Statutory Education law that has already left the First Commission of the Chamber and is going to the plenary session, a reform of Agrarian Jurisdiction, which is fundamental and was one of the duties that we had for the peace process,” Velasco said.

Are changes coming to President Gustavo Petro’s cabinet? The rattle starts to move strongly

Although the date on which these movements and castlings would be made in the Casa de Nariño is still not clear, what is on the table is that the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, and the Chancellor Álvaro Leyva would be removed from the portfolios, after the reviews of management reports and indicators of said ministries.

Council of ministers | Photo: Presidency

Velásquez is in the eye of the hurricane due to public order problems in the country and Leyva due to the passport scandal, situations that have them on a tightrope.

There the first changes would be presented and the rattle indicates that Roy Barreras would arrive in the defense sector and Luis Gilberto Murillo would assume the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For now, the two ambassadors have denied this possibility, but they are both part of Colombian diplomacy and know that they must be cautious until President Petro makes the eventual announcement. The truth is that the two have visited Colombia and attended different political meetings.

Likewise, there would be a castling between Laura Sarabia and Carlos Ramón González because they would exchange roles. That is, Sarabia would go to the management of Dapre where she would also assume some functions of the chief of staff and González would go to the Department of Social Prosperity as head of the entity.