Conditions ripe for a snowstorm next week

#Conditions #ripe #snowstorm #week

Winter sports enthusiasts will soon be able to rejoice: a snowstorm is expected to hit all of Quebec next week, according to Environment Canada.

The best of winter is ahead of us, says Jean-Philippe Begin, meteorologist at this federal agency. By the middle of next week, “the conditions will be in place for a winter storm,” he says. However, it is too early to determine the amount of snow that should fall in the different regions of Quebec.

Southern Quebec could also receive “a little rain” on this occasion, adds Gregory Yang, meteorologist at Environment Canada. However, this remains to be clarified later in the week, he said.

As for this week, two to five centimeters of snow are expected in southern and central Quebec overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. On the Bas-Saint-Laurent side, precipitation will fall especially during the day on Thursday, according to Mr. Begin. “It will already whiten the surfaces a little. »

A storm hoped for by many

The announcement of a winter storm next week delights many, like the owner of the Kanatha-Aki Center, Stéphane Denis. The latter offers, among other things, dog sled rides and ice fishing in Val-des-Lacs, in the Laurentians. “At the moment, the fact of not having our raw material which is snow is holding us back. Our activities are affected by 80%,” he explains to Le Devoir.

Especially since the Holidays are a favorable occasion for the visit of international tourists. “These people will leave with the disappointment of not having experienced the activities [hivernales] from Canada. Often, these are dreams for them: people take a trip once a year and that’s it,” says Mr. Denis.

Also Read:  Intelligence group manager for police area Jönköping | The police authority

The latter adds that sled dogs who have been trained all fall see the fact of not going on an excursion “as a punishment”. “But the season is not over. So we still have, we hope, two or three months that will be there. »

Waiting for the snow

While many are impatient while waiting for the first snowflakes, others are taking advantage of the gloomy weather conditions to make good deals.

“Yes, it’s busier given the temperature,” says Sophie Bernier, of the Quillorama Frontenac bowling alley in Quebec. “We must refuse at least forty aisles per day at least. We are full, but [à cause de la météo], we are even fuller! »

“We had more people than last year,” also estimates Joffrey Mifsud, from the Laser Game Évolution center in Montreal. “The weather wasn’t nice, but there wasn’t a snowstorm, which would have stranded us. This year, we hit a pretty interesting sweet spot with mediocre temperatures, but people could still get around! »

As for the La bande au coin billiard parlor in Saint-Lambert, the holiday season was very busy, as is always the case at this time.

Several companies offering indoor activities contacted by Le Devoir reported having a very busy holiday season. However, most were not able to isolate traffic due to bad weather from that due to end-of-year holidays.

Same observation for the Beaubien, du Parc and du Musée cinemas. “According to the programming director, there was no significant traffic in our cinemas, although it was a very busy day, especially at the Beaubien. On the other hand, we cannot say that it is much busier than usual,” communications advisor Èva Morin indicated by email.

Also Read:  'A bolt from the blue'

To watch on video

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

From sunrise to sunset with the Curiosity rover
From sunrise to sunset with the Curiosity rover
Posted on
Paula Rădulescu is afraid of death. “I’m so sorry”
Paula Rădulescu is afraid of death. “I’m so sorry”
Posted on
Güler, this time yes – AS.com
Güler, this time yes – AS.com
Posted on
you have to take the necessary medicine
you have to take the necessary medicine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News