Confession of a Ukrainian who escaped from Russian captivity: the Russians said that Ukraine no longer exists

in 2022 May 17 soldiers left the Azovstal plant through a checkpoint where Russian representatives were waiting for them. One Ukrainian soldier told his story to Newsweek.

Gunshot wound and arm amputation

“I was shot in the elbow – five or six shots from a distance of about three or four meters. The injury caused severe pain and numbness in the arm. At that time, I focused mainly on survival, so I don’t think much about the wound itself,” says the soldier.

The realization that the hand needed to be amputated came to the man while he was at the Azovstal plant, in the bunker for the wounded. The man asked the doctors to do everything necessary: ​​”They injected painkillers, and when I woke up I found out that my arm was amputated.”

The prospects for soldiers to survive in captivity were higher than remaining at the Azovstal plant.

The soldier says that he constantly thought about his wife and children: “This, of course, was the main factor that supported me psychologically both during the siege and during captivity.”

The Russians said that Ukraine no longer exists

In captivity, the Russians tried to demoralize the Ukrainian soldiers, told about the complete control of the Ukrainian territory: “They kept saying that Ukraine ceased to exist, that we were abandoned and that Kyiv was occupied – but we never believed these statements.”

The first attempt at a prisoner exchange took place around 2022. June 21 All the amputee soldiers gathered that day and waited. Only at 10 p.m. In the evening, the Russian representative announced that the exchange was being canceled and would be sent to the barracks in the morning.

“That night there were conversations and dreams about meeting the families. in 2022 June 28 we gathered again, carefully avoiding talking about the exchange,” the soldier recalls.

in 2022 June 29 the exchange of prisoners of war took place for the first time: “Our skepticism remained until the moment we boarded the transport and heard ‘Glory to Ukraine’, which meant that we were finally on home soil.”

Finally, the captives escaped

The soldier says the first thing he did was borrow a phone and call his relatives to let them know he was free and was now in government-controlled territory.

“The next day my wife came and we just hugged and silently cried together. I saw my children a week later when they visited me in the hospital. “My brave children showed extraordinary strength, almost without crying, which made it easier for me to accept everything,” said the man.

The Ukrainian was supported by the Heart of Azovstal organization. Thanks to them, he was given physical and psychological rehabilitation in a family camp, and it was also an opportunity to rest with his family.

Returned to service

After completing all stages of treatment and rehabilitation, the soldier returned to service and now uses his personal experience to help fellow soldiers who have suffered injuries and returned from captivity – helping them adapt to normal life conditions.

“I am a living example that shows that life continues meaningfully, regardless of the severity of the injury,” says the soldier. “My life’s priorities have changed, so I’ve started to re-evaluate the ordinary aspects of life and to be more grateful for every moment.”

Speaking about the situation in the US, where there is a debate about the continued funding of Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, the man says frankly: “I hope they never have to go through the kind of grief that Ukraine is going through right now.” It is often the case that the seriousness of a situation is only fully realized when it personally affects the community. Therefore, I pray for God’s protection for everyone.”