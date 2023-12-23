Confidant speaks openly about Schumacher

#Confidant #speaks #openly #Schumacher

How is Michael Schumacher? Many fans are still interested in his state of health almost ten years after his accident. Now there are interesting statements from a confidant.

Kerpen – A sad day marks the anniversary after Christmas: Ten years ago, on December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher had an accident while skiing and suffered serious head injuries. Since then, the Formula 1 icon has not been seen in public. There are few official statements about his state of health; his lawyer recently explained the reasons for his reluctance – we have summarized some important statements for you here.

Michael Schumacher: Confidant Jean Todt speaks in an interview

Schumacher lives in seclusion and is protected by his family and his manager Sabine Kehm. Some confidants from before are still close to him. Jean Todt (77) is one of these people. The Bild called him a “Schumi friend” this year. Todt and the Formula 1 record world champion have known each other for decades; it was he who brought Schumacher to the Scuderia as Ferrari racing director in 1996.

The connection remains to this day. And Todt also knows exactly what he lets the public know about his visits to the Schumachers, and he does so with great sensitivity.

Jean Todt (r.) brought Michael Schumacher to Ferrari. © Motorsport Images/Imago

Todt about Schumacher: “He’s no longer the Michael he was before”

In this respect, these are also from the new interview with the French sports daily newspaper The Team Although no detailed sentences about Michael Schumacher’s state of health are to be expected. But he already hints at how much the person he once knew has changed as a result of the terrible accident. And he expresses himself unusually openly for his circumstances: “Michael (Schumacher) is there, so I don’t miss him,” said Todt. “He’s no longer the Michael he was before. He is different and is wonderfully protected by his wife and children.”

Apparently Todt is still in regular contact with Schumacher. “His life is different and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago and he is no longer the Michael we knew from F1.” Poignant words that show how his family and closest friends continue to support the Formula 1 record champion on his difficult path accompany you after the accident.

A legend of sport: Michael Schumacher, here in a photo from 2006. © Andreas Beil/Imago

ARD documentary reminds us of Michael Schumacher these days

On December 29, 2013, Schumacher hit a lightly snowed and invisible stone while swinging at the edge of the piste, was levered out and hit his head on another stone. Days of fighting against death began, days with huge media crowds in front of the hospital in Grenoble and sometimes absurd attempts to get information. He will be 55 years old on January 3rd. The great athlete is being remembered these days in a multi-part documentary on ARD (“Being Michael Schumacher”). This will be shown on December 28th (11:25 p.m.) on Erste and can already be seen in the media library.