Confidence in the politician Iohannis went down after 9 years in office. How the sudden collapse happened | ANALYZE

Klaus Iohannis is the Romanian president with the lowest trust rating a year before the end of his mandate, the experts’ explanations being multiple, from the disappointment of the electorate to modest involvement in internal politics in the last period.

Klaus Iohannis is no longer as well perceived as in the past years PHOTO Inquam Photos

President Klaus Iohannis enters the last year of his mandate with the lowest level of trust that a head of state had during the last hundred meters of his activity at the Cotroceni Palace. 16.2% is the confidence rate that Iohannis still enjoys, according to the latest INSCOP survey, from December 2023.

For comparison, at the beginning of 2014, Traian Băsescu, then still in the last year of his two mandates as president, had a confidence rating of 22.1% (INSCOP survey), coming after nine years of numerous political wars, including two suspensions from office. In the same poll, Klaus Iohannis, at that time not seen as presidential, had a confidence rating of 33.9%. Shortly after his election, according to an INSCOP survey for “Adevărul” in February 2015, Iohannis had a trust rating of 64.6%. So, four times more than it has now. In 2019, in May, on the threshold of the European Parliament and six months before the re-election, the trust rate was 41% (INSCOP survey), being the best ranked.

Under Emil Constantinescu

In January 2004, Ion Iliescu, who was in his last term, enjoyed a confidence rating of 49%, according to an IMAS survey, a percentage that is hard to match today even by the best seen politicians. Even Emil Constantinescu, president for a single term, had in April 2004 a 19% confidence rating, according to an IMAS survey.

With the days numbered at the Cotroceni Palace, the last day of his mandate being December 20, Klaus Iohannis is starting to lose ground, including among the PNL, where politicians are increasingly disappointed with the relationship with the head of state, but especially worried about his choices for leadership to the party, which could lead the liberal formation to a third place, maybe even a fourth place, in the European Parliament, which would mean an electoral disaster, claim sources from the top of the PNL for “Adevărul”.

What the specialists say

“Adevărul” talked with several specialists about the low level of trust in the politician Iohannis, but also about the future of the relationship with the party from which he comes, in the election year.

“The other presidents, for better or for worse, have kept part of their electorate. The so-called tough electorate. With Iohannis, the problem is that, on the one hand, those who did not vote for him, the left-wing electorate plus that of AUR, have no reason to sympathize with him, and on the other hand, he disappointed even the electorate that supported him, i.e. people who vote USR and part of the liberal electorate. In addition to the normal erosion of any head of state, he also acted against the representatives of his own electorate”, claims sociologist Mircea Kivu.

Political scientist George Jiglău believes that recently Klaus Iohannis has not stood out by solving political crises or major problems, but by controversies regarding foreign tours. The political scientist put forward several possible arguments. “I think that the explanation of the low level of trust is the fact that we had this large political coalition, which Iohannis also managed, which worked well, without major syncopes, without the need for mediation. The rotation happened without any problems. This kept him out of involvement that would give him visibility. In everyday politics, he was present only from the perspective of foreign visits, the issue of expenses that were not transparent. And these were presented mostly in a negative sense in the public space. It pissed people off more. If there were major government crises, if consultations with the parties were needed, I think things would have been better for the president. Because it was his role to solve problems”, says the political scientist.

“The second thing is how this second term of his has looked. There were quite a few expectations. In 2019, before his re-election, he was very active. The world wanted bigger projects, especially since it was his second term, to be a legacy left after almost ten years. There were no such things from his side, with the exception of “Educated Romania”, which also had a rather negative perception from the mass media”, added George Jiglău.

The political scientist Cristian Pîrvulescu claims that Iohannis was the “target” of the hybrid war waged by Russia, affected by internal political conflicts, but also his way of being led to this confidence rating: “Because he was the main target both in the hybrid war waged by Russia and other enemies of Romania, as well as in the internal political war, and the consequences could not be seen. On the other hand, equally President Iohannis, unlike the previous presidents, was not interested in communicating much, considering that history will categorically cut these mandates in his favor. Klaus Iohannis is a total anti-Băsescu. In other words, he is not one of those who believe that aggressive and permanent communication can bring something good. Klaus Iohannis’ project was not to be loved, but to create a functional political system in the conditions in which he took over a dysfunctional political system, seriously affected by the mandates of Traian Băsescu, but also of Ion Iliescu, because the authoritarian tendencies that were continued by Trăian Băsescu were taken over from Adrian Năstase. Besides, Ion Iliescu being one of those who exercised a certain type of authoritarianism, let’s call him enlightened. Plus many other variables that can explain this low (.nr – reliable) share”, explained the political scientist Pîrvulescu.

What’s next

Sociologist Mircea Kivu claims that the test of MEPs is needed to clarify the situation in the relationship between Iohannis-PNL and Iohannis-Coalition. “I think that after the European Parliament, not only the liberals, but all the parties will do their calculations, what is their potential and see if they need new alliances, changes in orientation, leaders and so on,” said the sociologist. Moreover, Kivu claims that it is beginning to be seen as time goes by that Iohannis’ influence is waning. “At the moment, the PNL is quite divided. That’s why Iohannis doesn’t have that much influence anymore. Of course, for now PNL is led by Ciucă, put there by Iohannis. But even Nicolae Ciucă doesn’t seem to have much power anymore, after leaving the position of prime minister”, the sociologist emphasizes.

On the other hand, the political scientist Jiglău emphasized that the way he has behaved so far, Iohannis has not left the impression that he will play an active role in domestic politics, being rather interested in obtaining an external position, and his experience as a party is limited. “The president didn’t say anything. We can only speculate what he wants to do. I don’t see a stake for him in domestic politics. His stakes were more personal. He stayed at the head of the party for a while and used it, being normal in the situation of 2014, to become president. I don’t see him as a character to be followed by a team and followed by a party. Maybe he will be somewhere in the external area, where he is quite well seen”, stated Jiglău, who pointed out that it remains to be seen how he could get involved politically, given that he was reluctant to appear in the mass media, how were the interviews or press conferences in the second term.

Asked what relevance and strength to impose his point of view internally and at the PNL level, Pîrvulescu stated: “Of course, we are in the last year of the mandate and in the last year of the mandate it is very complicated for any president to succeed to impose themselves but, unlike the previous presidents, all three, Klaus Iohannis created a system. He has created a system that he believes is viable, for which he is willing to sacrifice popularity, namely this system that presupposes political stability because the main condition for economic prosperity is political stability. Some see it as a continuation of the USL, but in fact it is not, because it is not a political alliance, it is a system of government that has become a model in the Balkans. The Bulgarians took him over, but others also look at him with interest and who is respected at the European level because he ensured a country that was highly dysfunctional due to the political ambitions of the parties of the political leaders and a totally aggressive presidency of Traian Băsescu a stability that was hard to believe. Of course, politically probably Klaus Iohannis would have preferred a coalition with the USR, but this was not possible, due to the anti-system and parliamentary tendencies of the USR”.

Last but not least, the political scientist emphasized that the head of state has a good image abroad, although he is under attack at home: “Iohannis is respected in Brussels as no president of Romania was before, he is respected internationally, but he is attacked raging in Romania, so PSD, which he brought to government, not entirely, but here I also refer to the last reactions of Tudose who praises Băsescu, non-existent in Brussels. In fact, precisely to put Iohannis in a negative light. Iohannis, however, made him prime minister because I don’t know what extraordinary merits Tudose would have had to become prime minister, other than the fact that he was not in the Dragnea group”.