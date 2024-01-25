Confirmed: Bayern transfer with Trippier failed!

#Confirmed #Bayern #transfer #Trippier #failed

Bayern boss: Mukiele deal possible!

FC Bayern is still looking for a right-back. After PSG star Nordi Mukiele was considered the top favorite for a long time, the record champions wanted to bring in Kieran Trippier from Newcastle. But nothing comes of it.

FC Bayern has lost the poker for Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United. “That’s settled,” confirmed Bayern’s sports director Christoph Freund on Sky before the duel against Union Berlin. “We only do something where it fits 100 percent. The transferring club didn’t want him,” added Freund.

Sky had previously reported that they did not want to offer unreasonable sums for Trippier. The Munich-based company had previously apparently been rejected with an offer of around 15 million euros.

The problem with the failed deal: Even though Trippier is said to have already reached an agreement with the FCB club management, Newcastle did not want to let the 33-year-old go, according to consistent media reports.

Transfers: Mukiele no longer a Bayern option either?

Now Bayern has to look for alternatives. Sky also reports that Bayern no longer wants to make any significant improvements to Nordi Mukiele either. An agreement is also said to have been reached with the Paris Saint-Germain defender, but here too the club is probably demanding a sum that Bayern currently does not want to raise.

According to the report, the talks have made little progress in the last few days. The Bayern bosses should therefore consider not signing another defender. Also so that you have more money available in the summer.

However, when Freund was asked by Sport Bild whether a Mukiele transfer was possible, he said: “I wouldn’t rule it out.”

The Munich team originally wanted to sign both a right-back and a central defender in the current transfer window. They achieved the latter with the transfer of Eric Dier (came from Tottenham Hotspur).

The German record champions are currently without Min-Jae Kim and Noussair Mazraoui, who are taking part in the Asian and African Cups with South Korea and Morocco respectively. Bouna Sarr is also missing due to a torn cruciate ligament. In the game against Union Berlin, Dayot Upamecano was also injured with a torn fiber (possibly out for 3 weeks) and Konrad Laimer is also threatening to be out with calf problems.

Nevertheless, there is still a risk of a lengthy transfer period in the search for suitable reinforcements for the right defensive side if you don’t actually want to forego further transfers. Player purchases can still be made in Germany until February 1st (6 p.m.).

