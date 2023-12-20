Confirmed: Changes in the Presidency of the Judicial Circuit of Lara

#Confirmed #Presidency #Judicial #Circuit #Lara

NATIONAL BUILDING

Sources linked to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) confirm the departure of the President of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the State of Lara, Dr. Luis Ramón Díaz Ramírez, who served in the aforementioned position since November 30, 2018.

The new President of the Lara Criminal Circuit, María Elena de la Cruz

The previous lawyer leaves the presidency with headquarters in the National Building of Barquisimeto, indicated by the Retirement route, and in his place it is unofficially known that it will be assumed by Dr. María Elena de la Cruz, who has just completed a meritorious work at the head of the Presidency of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the State of Zulia.

It is expected that the new management of the Criminal Circuit in the Larense region can focus on finding prompt solutions to the many irregular situations that are presumed to occur in the judicial structure, and that have been reported by the media and relatives of defendants.

Criminal Judge decrees withdrawal of accusation against journalist from Lara

The Third Criminal Trial Judge of the state of Lara, Marlyn Rodrígues, decreed the ““desistance” from “Own Private Accusation” that was filed before that court against the journalist José Israel González, in a case that has been known to public opinion after several complaints of procedural fraud, and the use of false documents with non-existent powers of judicial representation.

“Having reviewed how this matter has been, and seeing that on 11-17-2023, in a conciliation hearing, set in accordance with the provisions of article 400 of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure, this Court decrees the Withdrawal of the Private Accusation Own, in accordance with article 407 of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure, is why the decision is declared final. “Complete it”reads part of the decision of Criminal Judge Marlyn Rodrígues, who had already been challenged and reported to the General Inspectorate of Courts on one occasion, for allegedly violating ““Constitutional Guarantees” against the communicator José Israel González.

TSJ appoints a new provisional judge in Zulia to replace an official who induces her subordinates to become corrupt

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Dr. Gladys Gutiérrez, issued a statement informing that, as of December 18, the lawyer Neuro Enrique Ferrer González will assume the position of provisional judge of the First Superior Court and Coordinator of the Judicial Circuit for the Protection of Boy, Girl and Adolescent in the state of Zulia.

This appointment occurs due to the vacancy generated by the revocation of the appointment of lawyer Marjorie Zucoswkis, after the Telesur journalist, Madelein García, published on her social networks a leaked audio with the alleged voice of the judge and president of the Circuit for the Protection of Boys, Girls and Adolescents of the state of Zulia, based in Maracaibo, where the official is heard inducing her subordinates to become corrupt, so that they demand food and money from citizens who require the services of the aforementioned judicial instance. change to streamline your procedures.

The statement also indicates that lawyer Ferrer González must immediately attend the Supreme Court of Justice to take the oath before the law and assume as the provisional judge of the First Superior Court and coordinator of the Judicial Circuit for the Protection of Children and Adolescents in the Zulia state with headquarters in Maracaibo. Likewise, the publication of this assignment is ordered, due to the time during which he will serve as provisional judge and coordinator.

