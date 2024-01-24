Confirmed channel for the Universitario vs. Carlos Mannucci for date 1 of the Apertura Tournament of League 1 2024

#Confirmed #channel #Universitario #Carlos #Mannucci #date #Apertura #Tournament #League

Find out about the official channel that will broadcast the 90 minutes of the match between University vs. Mannucci for the first date of the Liga 1 2024 Apertura Tournament.

University vs. Mannucci They will hold one of the most important matches of the Apertura Tournament of League 1 2024. Cream and tricolor team fans are waiting to find out which channel will be in charge of broadcasting this great duel, since it will be the debut of both teams in the local contest.

This match will be played on Sunday January 28 starting at 17:00 hours at the Mansiche Stadium in Trujillo. The official broadcast goes through GOLPERÚ at the national level, taking into account that the tricolor team is local.

Where to watch Universitario vs Carlos Mannucci?

GOLPERÚ has the rights to Carlos Mannucci and Universitario de Deportes, so these 90 minutes will be broadcast on the channel in question. You can tune in through channel 14 and 714 HD of Movistar TV, as well as on the Movistar TV App from your Smart TV, PC and/or mobile phone.

For now, this match between Universitario vs Carlos Mannucci in Trujillo is the only one that will broadcast GOLPERÚ on this first day of the 2024 Apertura Tournament. There is still a duel that does not have a defined channel and it is the one between Los Chankas vs Unión Comercio.

It is worth pointing out that GOLPERÚ has indicated that the broadcast of the match between Creams and Carlists begins at 4:00 p.m. with the respective prior. The official match starts at 5:00 p.m. In addition to this, there will be a post-match to hear the statements of the protagonists.

When and at what time does Universitario vs Mannucci play?

The match between Universitario vs Mannucci is played on Sunday January 28 starting at 17:00 local time at the Mansiche Stadium in Trujillo.

