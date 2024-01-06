Confirmed formations for the Copa del Rey match

#Confirmed #formations #Copa #del #Rey #match

This Saturday, January 6, starting at 3:30 p.m., the Arandina by Álex Izquierdo will face the Real Madrid of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti for the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, at the El Montecillo stadium.

This will be the first time in the history of Spanish football that both teams meet, because they had never met in a friendly match or official tournament.

So this date will not be forgotten in the history of sports in Spain and much less in the books of the Arandina.

Los Riverside They arrive with a string of five matches without winning, which leaves them with a very complicated outlook for the match they will have this weekend.

In the table of the Second Federation Group 1 Senior They are positioned in 18th place with ten points, relegation zone.

Those commanded by Izquierdo had to overcome two previous rounds to be able to reach this stage of the Copa del Rey. First they eliminated Real Murcia 1-0 and then they beat Cadiz for 2-1.

On the other hand, the You meringues They come with a streak of 18 consecutive games without losing (if the last La Liga and Champions League games are added).

Likewise, in The Spanish League They are first with 48 units, the same number of units that the Gironabut Madrid takes the lead thanks to goal difference.

Those led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti They will play their first match in this edition of the competition. While his last match played was against Mallorca on the 19th of The leaguea match they won 1-0.

Arandina vs Real Madrid: lineups for the Copa del Rey match

Arandina: Roberto Jara; Deiby Ochoa, Jaime Márquez, Fernando Bajo, Hajimari Ceesay; David Sanz, Carlos Alonso, Sergio Santa Cruz; Joseph Otu, Rely Cabral and Alfredo Sualdea. DT: Álex Izquierdo.

Real Madrid: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Luke Vazquez, Antonio Rüdiger, Fran Garcia; Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. DT: Carlo Ancelotti.

